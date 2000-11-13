Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Undefeated
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Undefeated
6.9

The Undefeated

, 2000
Neskorenyy
Ukraine / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of The Undefeated
6.9

Cast

Viktor Stepanov
Viktor Stepanov
Vladimir Goryanskiy
NKVD Agent Pashkevych
Gregory Hlady
Roman Shukhevych
Victoria Malektorovych
Vladimir Abazopulo
General of the MGB
Anatoli Barchuk
General of the MGB
Stanislav Boklan
Stanislav Boklan
Kozak
Oleksandr Bystrushkin
Valeryi Galitskiy
Borys Heorhiievskyi
Smersh Soldier
Borys Kharytonov
Doctor Shubladze
Olga Kogut
Roza
Director Oles Yanchuk
Writer Vasyl Portyak
Composer Volodymyr Gronsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2000
World premiere 13 November 2000
Release date
13 November 2000 Ukraine
Budget 2,000,000 UAH
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios, National Dovzhenko Film Studios, Studio Oles
Also known as
Neskorenyy, The Undefeated, Непокоренный, Нескорений

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more