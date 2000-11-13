Cast
Gregory Hlady
Roman Shukhevych
Vladimir Abazopulo
General of the MGB
Anatoli Barchuk
General of the MGB
Borys Kharytonov
Doctor Shubladze
Cast and Crew
Director
Oles Yanchuk
Writer
Vasyl Portyak
Composer
Volodymyr Gronsky
Film details
Country
Ukraine
Runtime
1 hour 44 minutes
Production year
2000
World premiere
13 November 2000
Budget
2,000,000 UAH
Production
Dovzhenko Film Studios, National Dovzhenko Film Studios, Studio Oles
Also known as
Neskorenyy, The Undefeated, Непокоренный, Нескорений