6.0 IMDb
The Moon and the Stars

The Moon and the Stars 18+
Synopsis

Together in Rome to shoot a film, a German actress (McCormack) and an English actor (Pryce) contend with forces that complicate their romance as well as the production itself.
Country Italy / Great Britain / Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 2 February 2007
Release date
12 March 2009 Russia 16+
12 March 2009 Kazakhstan
2 February 2007 USA
12 March 2009 Ukraine
Production Buskin Film, Creative Partners Ltd., Box Film
Also known as
The Moon and the Stars, A Lua e as Estrelas, A Hold és a csillagok, Brilho das Estrelas, Mesiac a hviezdy, O ouranos me t' astra, W blasku gwiazd, Луната и звездите
Director
John Irvin
Cast
Jonathan Pryce
Alfred Molina
Catherine McCormack
András Bálint
Roberto Purvis
Cast and Crew
