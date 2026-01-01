Bilyy ptakh z chornoyu oznakoyu, Белая птица с чёрной отметиной, Білий птах з чорною ознакою, Biały ptak z czarnym znamieniem, Bilyi ptakh z chornoyu oznakoyu, Der weiße Vogel mit dem schwarzen Fleck, Fekete tollú fehér madár, L'Oiseau blanc marqué de noir, Mustalla merkitty valkea lintu, Pasărea albă cu pene negre, The White Bird Marked with Black, To aspro pouli me to mavro simadi, Vit fågel med svart teckning, White Bird with a Black Mark, 带黑色标记的白鸟, The White Bird with a Black Mark, Belaya ptitsa s chornoy otmyetinoy, Bilyy ptakh z chornoyu vidznakoyu, The White Bird with the Black Mark, White Bird with a Black Spot
Film rating
7.4
Rate10 votes
7.5IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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