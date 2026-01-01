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Poster of The White Bird Marked with Black
7.4
Kinoafisha Films The White Bird Marked with Black
7.4

The White Bird Marked with Black

, 1970
Bilyy ptakh z chornoyu oznakoyu
USSR / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of The White Bird Marked with Black
7.4

Cast

Larisa Kadochnikova
Dana
Ivan Mykolaichuk
Petro
Bohdan Stupka
Bohdan Stupka
Orest
Yuri Mikolajchuk
Bogdan
Natalya Naum
Katryna
Dzhemma Firsova
Vivya
Aleksandr Plotnikov
Les Zvonar
Vasyl Symchych
Otets Myron
Oleg Polstvin
Heorhiy as child
Mykhailo Illienko
Heorhiy
Director Yuri Ilyenko
Writer Yuri Ilyenko, Ivan Mykolaichuk
Composer Ivan Mykolaichuk
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1970
World premiere 1 July 1971
Release date
17 January 1972 Ukraine
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Bilyy ptakh z chornoyu oznakoyu, Белая птица с чёрной отметиной, Білий птах з чорною ознакою, Biały ptak z czarnym znamieniem, Bilyi ptakh z chornoyu oznakoyu, Der weiße Vogel mit dem schwarzen Fleck, Fekete tollú fehér madár, L'Oiseau blanc marqué de noir, Mustalla merkitty valkea lintu, Pasărea albă cu pene negre, The White Bird Marked with Black, To aspro pouli me to mavro simadi, Vit fågel med svart teckning, White Bird with a Black Mark, 带黑色标记的白鸟, The White Bird with a Black Mark, Belaya ptitsa s chornoy otmyetinoy, Bilyy ptakh z chornoyu vidznakoyu, The White Bird with the Black Mark, White Bird with a Black Spot

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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