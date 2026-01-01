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Poster of Destiny
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Destiny
7.8

Destiny

, 1977
Sudba
USSR / Drama, Romantic, War / 18+
Poster of Destiny
7.8

Cast

Evgeniy Matveev
Evgeniy Matveev
Zakhar Deryugin
Zinaida Kirienko
Zinaida Kirienko
Yefrosinya Deryugina
Olga Ostroumova
Olga Ostroumova
Manya Polivanova
Yuriy Yakovlev
Yuriy Yakovlev
Tikhon Bryukhanov
Valeriya Zaklunnaya
Valeriya Zaklunnaya
Katerina Deryugina
Algimantas Masiulis
Zolding
Vadim Spiridonov
Fyodor Makashin
Aleksandr Samoylov
Aleksandr Samoylov
Rodion Anisimov
Georgi Yumatov
Georgi Yumatov
Pekarev
Aleksandr Potapov
Nikita Bobok
Director Evgeniy Matveev
Writer Evgeniy Matveev, Pyotr Proskurin
Composer Evgeniy Ptichkin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 50 minutes
Production year 1977
World premiere 27 October 1977
Release date
27 October 1977 Russia
27 October 1977 USSR
Production Mosfilm, Chetvyortoe Tvorcheskoe Obedinenie
Also known as
Sudba, Całe życie Zachara, Destiny, Przeznaczenie, Судьба, The Destiny

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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