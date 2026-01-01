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Poster of Paths of Glory
7.4
Paths of Glory - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Paths of Glory
7.4

Paths of Glory

, 1957
Paths of Glory
USA / War, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Paths of Glory
7.4
Paths of Glory - Trailer
Paths of Glory  Trailer

Cast

Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas
Col. Dax
Ralph Meeker
Cpl. Philippe Paris
Adolphe Menjou
Gen. George Broulard
George Macready
Gen. Paul Mireau
Wayne Morris
Lt. Roget
Richard Anderson
Maj. Saint-Auban
Joe Turkel
Joe Turkel
Pvt. Pierre Arnaud
Christiane Kubrick
German Singer
Jerry Hausner
Proprietor of Cafe
Peter Capell
Chief Judge of Court-Martial
Peter Capell
Chief Judge of Court-Martial
Director Stanley Kubrick
Writer Stanley Kubrick, Calder Willingham, Jim Thompson, Humphrey Cobb
Composer Gerald Fried
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1957
World premiere 25 October 1957
Release date
26 April 1958 Australia
21 February 1958 Belgium
25 December 1957 Brazil
26 March 1975 France
1 November 1957 Germany
12 November 1957 Great Britain
7 March 1958 Ireland 12
22 January 1958 Italy NR
13 October 1986 Spain
7 May 1958 Sweden
25 December 1957 USA
Budget $935,000
Worldwide Gross $9,307
Production Bryna Productions
Also known as
Paths of Glory, La patrulla infernal, Wege zum Ruhm, Ärans väg, Garbės keliai, Patrulla infernal, Стазе славе, Тропы славы, Шляхи слави, A dicsőség ösvényei, Ærens vei, Ærens vej, Camins de glòria, Cărările gloriei, Cesty slávy, Doroob almajd, Đường Tới Vinh Quang, Glória Feita de Sangue, Helvetesbataljonen, Het veld van eer, Horizontes de Glória, Kunnian polut, Langs de paden van de roem, Les Sentiers de la gloire, Op de paden van de roem, Orizzonti di gloria, Rahhaye eftekhar, Ścieżki chwały, Senderos de gloria, Shon-sharaf yo'llari, Slavas ceļi, Şöhrət yolları, Stavroi sto metopo, Staze slave, Steze slave, Stezky slávy, Totsugeki, Zafer Yolları, Σταυροί στο μέτωπο, Даңқ жолдары, Путеви славе, Пътеки на славата, 光榮之路, 光荣之路, 突撃, Փառքի արահետներ, طُرق المجد, 영광의 길, Tropy slavy

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
8.4 IMDb

Film Trailers

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Paths of Glory - Trailer
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Quotes

Pvt. Pierre Arnaud I'm not afraid of dying tomorrow, only of getting killed.
soldier in bunk That's as clear as mud.
Pvt. Pierre Arnaud Well, which would you rather be done in by: a bayonet or a machine gun?
soldier in bunk Oh, a machine gun, naturally.
Pvt. Pierre Arnaud Naturally, that's just my point. They're both pieces of steel ripping into your guts, only the machine gun is quicker, cleaner, and less painful, isn't it?
soldier in bunk Yeah, but what does that prove?
Pvt. Pierre Arnaud That proves that most of us are more afraid of getting hurt than of getting killed. Look at Bernard. He panics when it comes to gas. Gas doesn't bother me a bit. He's seen photos of gas cases. Doesn't mean anything to me. But I'll tell you something though, I'd hate like the devil to be without my tin hat. But on the other hand I don't mind not having a tin hat for my tail. Why is that?
soldier in bunk You're darn tootin', because...
Pvt. Pierre Arnaud Because I know a wound to the head would hurt much more than one to the tail. The tail is just meat but the head- ah, the head is all bone.
soldier in bunk That's...
Pvt. Pierre Arnaud Tell me this. Aside from the bayonet, what are you most afraid of?
soldier in bunk High explosives.
Pvt. Pierre Arnaud Exactly, and it's the same with me, because, because I know that it can chew you up worse than anything else. Look, just like I'm trying to tell you, if you're really afraid of dying you'd be living in a funk all the rest of your life because you know you've got to go someday, anyday. And besides...
soldier in bunk Yes?
Pvt. Pierre Arnaud If it's death that you're really afraid of why should you care about what it is that kills you?
soldier in bunk Oh, you're too smart for me, Professor. All I know is, nobody wants to die.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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