Pvt. Pierre Arnaud I'm not afraid of dying tomorrow, only of getting killed.

soldier in bunk That's as clear as mud.

Pvt. Pierre Arnaud Well, which would you rather be done in by: a bayonet or a machine gun?

soldier in bunk Oh, a machine gun, naturally.

Pvt. Pierre Arnaud Naturally, that's just my point. They're both pieces of steel ripping into your guts, only the machine gun is quicker, cleaner, and less painful, isn't it?

soldier in bunk Yeah, but what does that prove?

Pvt. Pierre Arnaud That proves that most of us are more afraid of getting hurt than of getting killed. Look at Bernard. He panics when it comes to gas. Gas doesn't bother me a bit. He's seen photos of gas cases. Doesn't mean anything to me. But I'll tell you something though, I'd hate like the devil to be without my tin hat. But on the other hand I don't mind not having a tin hat for my tail. Why is that?

soldier in bunk You're darn tootin', because...

Pvt. Pierre Arnaud Because I know a wound to the head would hurt much more than one to the tail. The tail is just meat but the head- ah, the head is all bone.

soldier in bunk That's...

Pvt. Pierre Arnaud Tell me this. Aside from the bayonet, what are you most afraid of?

soldier in bunk High explosives.

Pvt. Pierre Arnaud Exactly, and it's the same with me, because, because I know that it can chew you up worse than anything else. Look, just like I'm trying to tell you, if you're really afraid of dying you'd be living in a funk all the rest of your life because you know you've got to go someday, anyday. And besides...

soldier in bunk Yes?

Pvt. Pierre Arnaud If it's death that you're really afraid of why should you care about what it is that kills you?