Pvt. Pierre Arnaud
I'm not afraid of dying tomorrow, only of getting killed.
soldier in bunk
That's as clear as mud.
Pvt. Pierre Arnaud
Well, which would you rather be done in by: a bayonet or a machine gun?
soldier in bunk
Oh, a machine gun, naturally.
Pvt. Pierre Arnaud
Naturally, that's just my point. They're both pieces of steel ripping into your guts, only the machine gun is quicker, cleaner, and less painful, isn't it?
soldier in bunk
Yeah, but what does that prove?
Pvt. Pierre Arnaud
That proves that most of us are more afraid of getting hurt than of getting killed. Look at Bernard. He panics when it comes to gas. Gas doesn't bother me a bit. He's seen photos of gas cases. Doesn't mean anything to me. But I'll tell you something though, I'd hate like the devil to be without my tin hat. But on the other hand I don't mind not having a tin hat for my tail. Why is that?
soldier in bunk
You're darn tootin', because...
Pvt. Pierre Arnaud
Because I know a wound to the head would hurt much more than one to the tail. The tail is just meat but the head- ah, the head is all bone.
soldier in bunk
That's...
Pvt. Pierre Arnaud
Tell me this. Aside from the bayonet, what are you most afraid of?
soldier in bunk
High explosives.
Pvt. Pierre Arnaud
Exactly, and it's the same with me, because, because I know that it can chew you up worse than anything else. Look, just like I'm trying to tell you, if you're really afraid of dying you'd be living in a funk all the rest of your life because you know you've got to go someday, anyday. And besides...
soldier in bunk
Yes?
Pvt. Pierre Arnaud
If it's death that you're really afraid of why should you care about what it is that kills you?
soldier in bunk
Oh, you're too smart for me, Professor. All I know is, nobody wants to die.