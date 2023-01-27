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3.3
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Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya
3.3
Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya
, 2018
Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya
Russia / Drama, War / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
3.3
Synopsis
1941 year. War correspondent Pyotr Lidov, contrary to the ban of the editor-in-chief of the newspaper Pravda, Pospelov, is conducting his own investigation into the execution of a young girl in a village occupied by the Germans. Its
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Cast
Nadezhda Petrushova
Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya
Egor Katushenko
Heinz
Vladimir Dyomin
Editor-in-Chief
Sergey Klyuchnikov
Pyotr Lidov
Oleg Shmarov
Colonel Ruder
Liliya Vasilyeva
Little girl
Sergei Ilyin
Sviridov
Sergey Malakhov
German lieutenant
Aleksandr Demidov
Klubkov
Valeriya Volkova
Zoya's mother
Director
Olga Tovma
Writer
Aleksey Tovma
Composer
Andrey Pronin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 14 minutes
Production year
2018
Also known as
Zoya, Zoja, Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya, Зоя, Зоя Космодемьянская
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Film rating
3.3
Rate
10
votes
3.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 27 January 2023
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