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Poster of Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya
3.3
Kinoafisha Films Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya
3.3

Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya

, 2018
Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya
Russia / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya
3.3

Synopsis

1941 year. War correspondent Pyotr Lidov, contrary to the ban of the editor-in-chief of the newspaper Pravda, Pospelov, is conducting his own investigation into the execution of a young girl in a village occupied by the Germans. Its

Cast

Nadezhda Petrushova
Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya
Egor Katushenko
Heinz
Vladimir Dyomin
Editor-in-Chief
Sergey Klyuchnikov
Pyotr Lidov
Oleg Shmarov
Colonel Ruder
Liliya Vasilyeva
Little girl
Sergei Ilyin
Sergei Ilyin
Sviridov
Sergey Malakhov
German lieutenant
Aleksandr Demidov
Aleksandr Demidov
Klubkov
Valeriya Volkova
Zoya's mother
Director Olga Tovma
Writer Aleksey Tovma
Composer Andrey Pronin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 2018
Also known as
Zoya, Zoja, Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya, Зоя, Зоя Космодемьянская

Film rating

3.3
Rate 10 votes
3.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 27 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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