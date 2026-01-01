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Poster of Leytenant Suvorov
5.2
Kinoafisha Films Leytenant Suvorov
5.2

Leytenant Suvorov

, 2009
Russia / Drama, Romantic, War / 18+
Poster of Leytenant Suvorov
5.2

Cast

Alexander Slastin
Tatyana Bedova
Aleksandr Lyapin
Aleksandr Lyapin
Sergey Russkin
Sergey Russkin
Dmitriy Averin
Dmitriy Averin
Sergei Parshin
Sergei Parshin
Aleksey Kozlov
Aleksey Kozlov
Svetlana Smirnova-Martsinkevich
Svetlana Smirnova-Martsinkevich
Sergey Novikov
Lyalya Miropolskaya
Lyalya Miropolskaya
Oleg Palmov
Oleg Palmov
Director Aleksey Kozlov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2009

Film rating

5.2
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