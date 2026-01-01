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5.2
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Leytenant Suvorov
5.2
Leytenant Suvorov
, 2009
Russia / Drama, Romantic, War / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Posters
5.2
Cast
Alexander Slastin
Tatyana Bedova
Aleksandr Lyapin
Sergey Russkin
Dmitriy Averin
Sergei Parshin
Aleksey Kozlov
Svetlana Smirnova-Martsinkevich
Sergey Novikov
Lyalya Miropolskaya
Oleg Palmov
Director
Aleksey Kozlov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2009
Film rating
5.2
Rate
10
votes
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