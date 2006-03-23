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Poster of The Wind That Shakes the Barley
7.4
Kinoafisha Films The Wind That Shakes the Barley
7.4

The Wind That Shakes the Barley

, 2006
The Wind That Shakes the Barley
Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Ireland, USA / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of The Wind That Shakes the Barley
7.4

Cast

Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy
Damien
Pádraic Delaney
Teddy
Gerard Kearney
William Ruane
Siobhán McSweeney
Liam Cunningham
Liam Cunningham
Dan
Orla Fitzgerald
Sinead
Mary O'Riordan
Peggy
Mary Murphy
Bernadette
Laurence Barry
Micheail
Damien Kearney
Finbar - Volunteer
Frank Bourke
Leo - Volunteer
Director Ken Loach
Writer Paul Laverty
Composer George Fenton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Italy / Spain / France / Ireland / USA
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 23 June 2006
World premiere 23 March 2006
Release date
20 December 2006 Russia Парадиз
20 December 2006 Belarus
13 April 2007 Brazil
23 August 2006 France
23 March 2006 Great Britain
23 June 2006 Ireland
10 November 2006 Italy
20 December 2006 Kazakhstan
10 August 2006 Netherlands
27 July 2006 Portugal
2 November 2006 South Korea
24 August 2006 Thailand
23 March 2007 USA
20 December 2006 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $22,903,165
Production Sixteen Films, Matador Pictures, Regent Capital
Also known as
The Wind That Shakes the Barley, El viento que acaricia el prado, El viento que agita la cebada, Le vent se lève, Vientos de libertad, Brisa de Mudança, Dvíha sa vietor, Felkavar a szél, Frihetens pris, Il vento che accarezza l'erba, O anemos horevei to krithari, Özgürlük rüzgarı, Tuul mis sasib odrapõldu, Vėjas, siūbuojantis miežius, Ventos da Liberdade, Vetar koji njiše ječam, Veter, ki trese jecmen, Vinden der ryster kornet, Vinden som ryster kornet, Wiatr buszujący w jęczmieniu, Zdvíha sa vietor, Zvedá se vítr, Ο άνεμος χορεύει το κριθάρι, Вeтер, который качает вереск, Вітер, що гойдає верес, Вятърът в ечемичените ниви, 吹動大麥的風, 风吹麦浪, 麦の穂をゆらす風, El Viento que Agita la Cebada [The Wind That Shakes The Barley], 보리밭을 흔드는 바람

Film rating

7.4
Rate 11 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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