ProductionSixteen Films, Matador Pictures, Regent Capital
Also known as
The Wind That Shakes the Barley, El viento que acaricia el prado, El viento que agita la cebada, Le vent se lève, Vientos de libertad, Brisa de Mudança, Dvíha sa vietor, Felkavar a szél, Frihetens pris, Il vento che accarezza l'erba, O anemos horevei to krithari, Özgürlük rüzgarı, Tuul mis sasib odrapõldu, Vėjas, siūbuojantis miežius, Ventos da Liberdade, Vetar koji njiše ječam, Veter, ki trese jecmen, Vinden der ryster kornet, Vinden som ryster kornet, Wiatr buszujący w jęczmieniu, Zdvíha sa vietor, Zvedá se vítr, Ο άνεμος χορεύει το κριθάρι, Вeтер, который качает вереск, Вітер, що гойдає верес, Вятърът в ечемичените ниви, 吹動大麥的風, 风吹麦浪, 麦の穂をゆらす風, El Viento que Agita la Cebada [The Wind That Shakes The Barley], 보리밭을 흔드는 바람
Film rating
7.4
Rate11 votes
7.5IMDb
Quotes
DamienIt's easy to know what you are against, but quite another to know what you are for.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.