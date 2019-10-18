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Poster of The Spy
6.1
Kinoafisha Films The Spy
6.1

The Spy

, 2019
The Spy
Norway / Thriller, Drama, War / 18+
Poster of The Spy
6.1

Cast

Rolf Lassgård
Rolf Lassgård
Thorsten Akrell
Damien Chapelle
Damien Chapelle
Andor Gellért
Alexander Scheer
Alexander Scheer
Josef Terboven
Edvin Endre
Edvin Endre
Patrik
Ingrid Bolsø Berdal
Ingrid Bolsø Berdal
Sonja Wigert
Anders T. Andersen
Leif Sinding
Erik Hivju
Sigvald Hansen
Ingrid Vollan
Carmen Kirsebom
Johan Widerberg
Baron Bernd von Gossler
Fredrik Lycke
August Finke
Director Jens Jønsson
Writer Michal Leszczylowski, Harald Rosenløw-Eeg, Jan Trygve Røyneland, Iselin Theien
Composer Raf Keunen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Norway
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 11 September 2020
World premiere 18 October 2019
Release date
18 October 2019 Norway
22 April 2021 South Korea
18 October 2019 Sweden 15
Worldwide Gross $977,318
Production 4 1/2 Film, The Spy, B-Reel Films
Also known as
Spionen, The Spy, Die Spionin, La espía, A Espiã, Agentka, L'espia, La spia, Spioon, Шпионка, 스파이, ソ二ア ナチスの女スパイ, La Espia

Film rating

6.1
Rate 14 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 19 October 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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