Poster of The Triple Echo
6.9
6.9 IMDb Rating: 6.4
The Triple Echo

The Triple Echo

The Triple Echo 18+
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1972
World premiere 1 January 1972
Release date
1 January 1972 Great Britain
MPAA R
Production Hemdale, Senta Productions
Also known as
The Triple Echo, Das dreifache Echo, Desertiert - Der Kampf ums Überleben, Det sidste skud, Katazitoumenos lipotaktis, La máscara y la piel, O triplo eco, Soldier in Skirts, Trágica Decisão, Triple Écho, Triplo eco, Üçlü oyun, Тройное эхо
Director
Michael Apted
Cast
Kenneth Colley
Oliver Reed
Brian Deacon
Glenda Jackson
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.9
6.4 IMDb
