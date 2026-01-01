Menu
6.9
IMDb Rating: 6.4
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
The Triple Echo
The Triple Echo
The Triple Echo
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
War
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
1972
World premiere
1 January 1972
Release date
1 January 1972
Great Britain
MPAA
R
Production
Hemdale, Senta Productions
Also known as
The Triple Echo, Das dreifache Echo, Desertiert - Der Kampf ums Überleben, Det sidste skud, Katazitoumenos lipotaktis, La máscara y la piel, O triplo eco, Soldier in Skirts, Trágica Decisão, Triple Écho, Triplo eco, Üçlü oyun, Тройное эхо
Director
Michael Apted
Cast
Kenneth Colley
Oliver Reed
Brian Deacon
Glenda Jackson
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
