ProductionPallas Film, The Match Factory, View Master Films
Also known as
Im Feuer, Sisters Apart, En el fuego, A testvérem nyomában, En feu, Entre Deux Feux, Hvgg, Im Feuer: Zwei Schwestern, Irmãs Separadas, Õe otsingul, Rozdělené Sestry, Siostry w ogniu, Stin pyra, Surori Despărțite, Στην πυρά, Разлучённые сёстры, 姐妹分离, Im Feuer – Zwei Schwestern, Sthn pyrά, خوشکی دوور, Friendly Fire
Film rating
5.8
Rate10 votes
5.8IMDb
Updated 23 December 2023
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.