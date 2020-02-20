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Poster of Sisters Apart
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Sisters Apart
5.8

Sisters Apart

, 2020
Im Feuer
Germany, Greece / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of Sisters Apart
5.8

Synopsis

Rojda, a native of Iraqi Kurdistan and a soldier in the German army, travels to a refugee camp in Greece where she manages to meet her mother, who has bad news about her sister Dilan.

Cast

Almila Bağrıaçık
Almila Bağrıaçık
Rojda Xani
Maryam Boubani
Ferhat Xani
Niels Bruno Schmidt
Fuhrmann
Lucas Prisor
Lucas Prisor
Tom
Christoph Letkowski
Alex Breidmeier
Zübeyde Bulut
Berivan
Gonca de Haas
Dilan
Yiannis Niarros
Officer Dimitri
Kostas Bazas
Officer Costas
Ceylan Bulus
Rozerin Mafakhery
Director Daphne Charizani
Writer Daphne Charizani
Composer Florian Tessloff
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Greece
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 10 October 2021
World premiere 20 February 2020
Release date
15 July 2021 Germany
Production Pallas Film, The Match Factory, View Master Films
Also known as
Im Feuer, Sisters Apart, En el fuego, A testvérem nyomában, En feu, Entre Deux Feux, Hvgg, Im Feuer: Zwei Schwestern, Irmãs Separadas, Õe otsingul, Rozdělené Sestry, Siostry w ogniu, Stin pyra, Surori Despărțite, Στην πυρά, Разлучённые сёстры, 姐妹分离, Im Feuer – Zwei Schwestern, Sthn pyrά, خوشکی دوور, Friendly Fire

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 23 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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