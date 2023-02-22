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Poster of Measures of Men
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Measures of Men
6.9

Measures of Men

, 2023
Der vermessene Mensch
Germany / Drama, History, War / 18+
Poster of Measures of Men
6.9

Synopsis

Berlin at the end of the 19th Century. Alexander Hoffmann is an ambitious PhD student of Ethnology. When a delegation of the Herero and Nama tribes travels to Berlin during a ‘Colonial Exhibition’, he takes a special interest in their young female translator Kezia Kambazembi as subject for his studies.

Cast

Girley Jazama
Kezia Kambazembi
Peter Simonischek
Peter Simonischek
Josef Ritter von Waldstätten
Sven Schelker
Wolf von Crensky
Max Koch
Korporal Kramer
Leo Meier
Bernd Wendenburg
Leonard Scheicher
Leonard Scheicher
Alexander Hoffmann
Sven Schelker
Wolf von Crensky
Ludger Bökelmann
Fähnrich Hartung
Anton Paulus
Friedrich Mahahero
Tilo Werner
Missionar Kuhlmann
Corinna Kirchhoff
Henriette Hoffmann
Director Lars Kraume
Writer Lars Kraume, Uwe Timm, Ida Hoffman, Girley Jazama
Composer Christoph Kaiser, Julian Maas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 24 August 2023
World premiere 22 February 2023
Release date
23 March 2023 Germany 12
26 October 2023 Serbia
23 March 2023 Switzerland 16
Production Zero One Film, ARTE, Akzente Film- und Fernsehproduktion
Also known as
Der vermessene Mensch, Measures of Men, Ein Platz an der Sonne, Inimese mõõt, L'homme mesuré, La ambición de los hombres, La Mesure de l'Homme, Ludzkie wymiary, Morenga, Uma Lição do Passado, Zmeraný človek, A Place in the Sun

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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