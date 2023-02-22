Berlin at the end of the 19th Century. Alexander Hoffmann is an ambitious PhD student of Ethnology. When a delegation of the Herero and Nama tribes travels to Berlin during a ‘Colonial Exhibition’, he takes a special interest in their young female translator Kezia Kambazembi as subject for his studies.
ProductionZero One Film, ARTE, Akzente Film- und Fernsehproduktion
Also known as
Der vermessene Mensch, Measures of Men, Ein Platz an der Sonne, Inimese mõõt, L'homme mesuré, La ambición de los hombres, La Mesure de l'Homme, Ludzkie wymiary, Morenga, Uma Lição do Passado, Zmeraný človek, A Place in the Sun
Film rating
6.9
Rate10 votes
6.8IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.