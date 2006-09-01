Rachel Stein aka Ellis de Vries [SPOILER]

[Hans Akkermans is locked in the coffin, as a punishment for his murderous treason, struggling to get out by kicking and screaming]

Rachel Stein aka Ellis de Vries We should actually get up and open the coffin.

Gerben Kuipers Yeah. We should...

[both Rachel and Gerben remain seated, gazing at the river]

Gerben Kuipers What should we do with all the money?

Rachel Stein aka Ellis de Vries It doesn't belong to us.

Gerben Kuipers It doesn't belong to anybody.

Rachel Stein aka Ellis de Vries To the dead...

[the sound of Hans Akkermans's screams stops, meaning he is now dead. Gerben raises his finger]

Gerben Kuipers He's quiet. Finally.

Rachel Stein aka Ellis de Vries It seemed forever.