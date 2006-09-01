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Poster of Black Book
7.4
Black Book - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Black Book
7.4

Black Book

, 2006
Zwartboek / Black Book
Netherlands, Belgium, Great Britain, Germany / Thriller, War / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Black Book
7.4
Black Book - Trailer
Black Book  Trailer

Synopsis

In the Nazi-occupied Netherlands during World War II, a Jewish singer infiltrates the regional Gestapo headquarters for the Dutch resistance.

Cast

Carice van Houten
Carice van Houten
Ellis de Vries
Thom Hoffman
Thom Hoffman
Hans Akkermans
Halina Reijn
Halina Reijn
Ronnie
Christian Berkel
Christian Berkel
Gen. Käutner
Waldemar Kobus
Waldemar Kobus
Günther Franken
Derek de Lint
Gerben Kuipers
Peter Block
Van Gein
Johnny de Mol
Theo Maassen
Matthias Schoenaerts
Matthias Schoenaerts
Sebastian Koch
Sebastian Koch
Ludwig Müntze
Michiel Huisman
Michiel Huisman
Rob
Director Paul Verhoeven
Writer Gerard Soeteman, Paul Verhoeven
Composer Anne Dudley
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands / Belgium / Great Britain / Germany
Runtime 2 hours 25 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 1 September 2006
Release date
1 February 2007 Russia Парадиз
23 August 2007 Argentina
5 July 2007 Australia
15 August 2007 Austria
1 February 2007 Belarus
29 November 2006 Belgium
11 January 2008 Brazil
3 February 2009 China
30 April 2008 Colombia
31 May 2007 Czechia
13 July 2007 Denmark
29 November 2006 France
10 May 2007 Germany
19 January 2007 Great Britain
1 February 2007 Greece
26 April 2007 Hong Kong
19 January 2007 Ireland
21 December 2006 Israel
2 February 2007 Italy
24 March 2007 Japan
1 February 2007 Kazakhstan
2 November 2007 Mexico
14 September 2006 Netherlands
2 March 2007 Poland
22 February 2007 Portugal
22 June 2007 Romania
22 May 2008 Singapore
13 September 2007 Slovakia
29 March 2007 South Korea
2 February 2007 Spain
10 May 2007 Switzerland
5 December 2008 Taiwan
5 April 2007 Thailand
13 April 2007 Turkey
18 May 2007 USA
1 February 2007 Ukraine
19 September 2008 Venezuela
MPAA R
Budget $21,000,000
Worldwide Gross $26,768,563
Production Fu Works, Egoli Tossell Pictures, Clockwork Pictures
Also known as
Zwartboek, Black Book, Crna knjiga, La lista negra, A Espiã, Black Book - El libro negro, Cartea neagra, Černá kniha, Čierna kniha, Črna knjiga, Cuốn Sổ Đen, Czarna księga, Das schwarze Buch, El libro negro, El llibre negre, Fekete Könyv, Infiltratøren, Juodoji knyga, Kara Kitap, Le carnet noir, Lista neagră, Livro Negro, Mavri lista, Qora kitob, Μαύρη λίστα, Црна књига/Crna knjiga, Чeрната книга, Чёрная книга, Чорна книга, ज़्वार्टबूक, ブラックブック, 黑書, 黑皮书, 黑色名冊, 黑皮書, Czarna ksiega, Черная книга, 黑色名册, Scan: Juodoji knyga

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Write review
Updated 14 December 2023

Film Trailers

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Black Book - Trailer
Black Book Trailer
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Quotes

Rachel Stein aka Ellis de Vries [SPOILER]
[Hans Akkermans is locked in the coffin, as a punishment for his murderous treason, struggling to get out by kicking and screaming]
Rachel Stein aka Ellis de Vries We should actually get up and open the coffin.
Gerben Kuipers Yeah. We should...
[both Rachel and Gerben remain seated, gazing at the river]
Gerben Kuipers What should we do with all the money?
Rachel Stein aka Ellis de Vries It doesn't belong to us.
Gerben Kuipers It doesn't belong to anybody.
Rachel Stein aka Ellis de Vries To the dead...
[the sound of Hans Akkermans's screams stops, meaning he is now dead. Gerben raises his finger]
Gerben Kuipers He's quiet. Finally.
Rachel Stein aka Ellis de Vries It seemed forever.
[/SPOILER]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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