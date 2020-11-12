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Poster of Another Time, Another Place
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Another Time, Another Place
5.9

Another Time, Another Place

, 1958
Another Time, Another Place
USA, Great Britain / Drama, War, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Another Time, Another Place
5.9

Synopsis

An American war correspondent falls in love with a BBC reporter, but their relationship seems doomed from the start.

Cast

Lana Turner
Sara Scott
Barry Sullivan
Carter Reynolds
Glynis Johns
Kay Trevor
Sean Connery
Sean Connery
Mark Trevor
Terence Longdon
Alan Thompson
Sidney James
Jake Klein
Martin Stephens
Brian Trevor
Doris Hare
Mrs. Bunker
Julian Somers
Hotel Manager
John Le Mesurier
Dr. Aldridge
Director Lewis Allen
Writer Stanley Mann, Lenore J. Coffee
Composer Douglas Gamley
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1958
World premiere 2 May 1958
Release date
1 July 1958 Denmark 15
2 May 1958 USA
Production Kaydor, Lanturn
Also known as
Another Time, Another Place, Herz ohne Hoffnung, Je pleure mon amour, Víctima de sus deseos, Alt timp, alt loc, Brumas de inquietud, Burzliwy romans, Elsket af to kvinder, En annen tid - et annet sted, En annen tid, en annen plass, Estasi d'amore - Operazione Love, Inne miejsce, Jiný cas, jiné místo, Kapou, kapoios, kapote, Kärlek och fruktan, Máshol, máskor, Menschen am Abgrund, O Amor Que Roubei, Ölmeyen aşk, Sotakirjeenvaihtajan rakkaus, Vítima de uma Paixão, Zu einer anderen Zeit, Κάπου, κάποιος, κάποτε, В друго време, на друго място, Другое время, другое место, Operazione Love

Film rating

5.9
Rate 11 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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