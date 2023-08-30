Menu
Hollywoodgate
Films
Hollywoodgate
Hollywoodgate
Hollywoodgate
18+
Documentary
War
Synopsis
Immediately after the US pullout from Afghanistan, Taliban forces occupied the Hollywood Gate complex, which is claimed to be a former CIA base in Kabul.
Hollywoodgate
Country
Germany / USA
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
30 August 2023
Release date
14 April 2024
Croatia
3 July 2025
Germany
16 August 2024
Great Britain
12A
8 October 2024
Lithuania
N13
24 May 2024
Serbia
o.A.
8 November 2024
Spain
19 July 2024
USA
NR
Worldwide Gross
$20,021
Production
Doc Society, Cottage M, Jouzour Productions
Also known as
Hollywoodgate, Základna Hollywoodgate, Голливудгейт
Director
Ibrahim Nash'at
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.1
10
votes
7
IMDb
Ibrahim Nash'at
The obscene power of those who worship war and the pain that it causes for generations
