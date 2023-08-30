Menu
Poster of Hollywoodgate
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Hollywoodgate

Hollywoodgate

Hollywoodgate 18+
Synopsis

Immediately after the US pullout from Afghanistan, Taliban forces occupied the Hollywood Gate complex, which is claimed to be a former CIA base in Kabul.
Hollywoodgate - trailer
Hollywoodgate  trailer
Country Germany / USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 30 August 2023
Release date
14 April 2024 Croatia
3 July 2025 Germany
16 August 2024 Great Britain 12A
8 October 2024 Lithuania N13
24 May 2024 Serbia o.A.
8 November 2024 Spain
19 July 2024 USA NR
Worldwide Gross $20,021
Production Doc Society, Cottage M, Jouzour Productions
Also known as
Hollywoodgate, Základna Hollywoodgate, Голливудгейт
Director
Ibrahim Nash'at
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Film Trailers
Hollywoodgate - trailer
Hollywoodgate Trailer
