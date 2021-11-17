Just after the Second World War, 5,000 young children were sent from Austria to stay with host families in Portugal, where they could recover from the violence of war. They were often welcomed in by well-to-do families with domestic staff living in sunny villas, and for most of the children this was a holiday in paradise. The contrast with their living conditions at home, and the huge difference between the lives of rich and poor in Portugal in this period, made a deep impression on the young Austrians.
CountryPortugal
Runtime1 hour 49 minutes
Production year2021
World premiere17 November 2021
Release date
10 November 2022
Lithuania
N13
Worldwide Gross$13,244
ProductionKintop
Also known as
Viagem ao Sol, Journey to the Sun, Podróż ku słońcu