Kinoafisha Films Journey to the Sun

Journey to the Sun

Viagem ao Sol 18+
Synopsis

Just after the Second World War, 5,000 young children were sent from Austria to stay with host families in Portugal, where they could recover from the violence of war. They were often welcomed in by well-to-do families with domestic staff living in sunny villas, and for most of the children this was a holiday in paradise. The contrast with their living conditions at home, and the huge difference between the lives of rich and poor in Portugal in this period, made a deep impression on the young Austrians.
Country Portugal
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 17 November 2021
Release date
10 November 2022 Lithuania N13
Worldwide Gross $13,244
Production Kintop
Also known as
Viagem ao Sol, Journey to the Sun, Podróż ku słońcu
Director
Susana de Sousa Dias
Ansgar Schaefer
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
