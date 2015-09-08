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Poster of Karbala
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Karbala
6.1

Karbala

, 2015
Karbala
Poland, Bulgaria / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of Karbala
6.1

Synopsis

Year 2004, operation Iraqi freedom. Iraqi rebels loyal to Shiite leader Muqtada Al-Sadr, launched an insurgency. Karbala City Hall is cut off, leaving inside 40 Poles and 40 Bulgarian soldiers with supplies of food and ammo to 24h fight.

Cast

Bartlomiej Topa
Bartlomiej Topa
Captain Kalicki
Hristo Shopov
Captain Getow
Tomasz Schuchardt
Tomasz Schuchardt
Lieutenant Sobanski
Leszek Lichota
Leszek Lichota
Corporal Malenczuk 'Maly'
Mikolaj Roznerski
Mikolaj Roznerski
Antoni Królikowski
Sanitary Kamil Grad
Atheer Adel
Farid
Michał Żurawski
Sergeant Waszczuk 'Starszy'
Zbigniew Stryj
General Dabek
Piotr Żurawski
Waszczuk 'Mlody'
Lukasz Simlat
Lukasz Simlat
'X'
Director Krzysztof Łukaszewicz
Writer Krzysztof Łukaszewicz
Composer Cezary Skubiszewski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland / Bulgaria
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 2 June 2016
World premiere 8 September 2015
Release date
11 September 2015 Poland
21 June 2018 South Korea 15
8 September 2015 USA
Worldwide Gross $1,839,975
Production Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych (WFDiF), Miramar Film, Agora
Also known as
Karbala, 4 Jours en enfer : Kerbala, Irak, 4デイズ・イン・イラク, Battle for Karbala, Кербала, Кербела, 血戰危城卡爾巴拉

Film rating

6.1
Rate 15 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 18 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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