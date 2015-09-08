Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Karbala
6.1
Karbala
, 2015
Karbala
Poland, Bulgaria / Drama, War / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Filming locations
6.1
Synopsis
Year 2004, operation Iraqi freedom. Iraqi rebels loyal to Shiite leader Muqtada Al-Sadr, launched an insurgency. Karbala City Hall is cut off, leaving inside 40 Poles and 40 Bulgarian soldiers with supplies of food and ammo to 24h fight.
Expand
Cast
Bartlomiej Topa
Captain Kalicki
Hristo Shopov
Captain Getow
Tomasz Schuchardt
Lieutenant Sobanski
Leszek Lichota
Corporal Malenczuk 'Maly'
Mikolaj Roznerski
Antoni Królikowski
Sanitary Kamil Grad
Atheer Adel
Farid
Michał Żurawski
Sergeant Waszczuk 'Starszy'
Zbigniew Stryj
General Dabek
Piotr Żurawski
Waszczuk 'Mlody'
Lukasz Simlat
'X'
Director
Krzysztof Łukaszewicz
Writer
Krzysztof Łukaszewicz
Composer
Cezary Skubiszewski
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland / Bulgaria
Runtime
1 hour 55 minutes
Production year
2015
Online premiere
2 June 2016
World premiere
8 September 2015
Release date
11 September 2015
Poland
21 June 2018
South Korea
15
8 September 2015
USA
Worldwide Gross
$1,839,975
Production
Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych (WFDiF), Miramar Film, Agora
Also known as
Karbala, 4 Jours en enfer : Kerbala, Irak, 4デイズ・イン・イラク, Battle for Karbala, Кербала, Кербела, 血戰危城卡爾巴拉
More
Film rating
6.1
Rate
15
votes
6.1
IMDb
Updated 18 December 2023
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Karbala
Leave No Traces
Drama
2021, Czechia / France / Poland
7.0
The in Laws
Comedy, Drama
2021, Poland
7.0
Pitbull. Ostatni pies
Action, Drama, Crime
2018, Poland
6.0
Clergy
Drama
2018, Poland
7.0
Hatred
Drama, War, History
2016, Poland
7.0
Traffic Department
Drama, Crime
2013, Poland
7.0
The Messenger
Romantic, Drama, War
2009, USA
6.0
Redacted
War, Drama
2007, USA
6.0
We're All Christs
Drama
2006, Poland
7.0
Summer Solstice
Drama
2015, Poland / Germany
6.0
The Mole
Drama
2011, France / Poland
6.0
Chemo
Drama
2015, Poland
5.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree