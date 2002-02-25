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Poster of We Were Soldiers
7.2
Kinoafisha Films We Were Soldiers
7.2

We Were Soldiers

, 2002
We Were Soldiers
USA, Germany / War, Drama, History / 18+
Poster of We Were Soldiers
7.2

Cast

Mel Gibson
Mel Gibson
Lt. Col. Hal Moore
Greg Kinnear
Greg Kinnear
Maj. Bruce Crandall
Barry Pepper
Barry Pepper
Joe Galloway
Ryan Hurst
Ryan Hurst
Sgt. Ernie Savage
Don Duong
Lt. Col. Nguyen Huu An
Sam Elliott
Sam Elliott
Sgt. Maj. Basil Plumley
Keri Russell
Keri Russell
Barbara Geoghegan
Madeleine Stowe
Madeleine Stowe
Julie Moore
Chris Klein
2nd Lt. Jack Geoghegan
Robert Bagnell
1st Lt. Charlie Hastings
Director Randall Wallace
Writer Harold G. Moore, Joseph Lee Galloway, Randall Wallace
Composer Nick Glennie-Smith
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Germany
Runtime 2 hours 18 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 6 July 2016
World premiere 25 February 2002
Release date
22 August 2002 Russia 16+
19 September 2002 Argentina
25 April 2002 Australia
5 July 2002 Austria
17 April 2002 Belgium
1 March 2002 Brazil
1 March 2002 Canada
15 August 2002 Czechia
3 May 2002 Denmark
24 April 2002 Egypt
28 June 2002 Estonia
19 April 2002 Finland
17 April 2002 France
4 July 2002 Germany
8 March 2002 Great Britain
8 March 2002 Greece
28 March 2002 Hong Kong
25 July 2002 Hungary
29 March 2002 Iceland
8 March 2002 Ireland
30 May 2002 Israel
23 August 2002 Italy
22 June 2002 Japan
22 August 2002 Kazakhstan
25 June 2002 Kuwait
8 July 2002 Latvia
19 July 2002 Lithuania
19 July 2002 Mexico
17 April 2002 Netherlands
25 April 2002 New Zealand
3 May 2002 Norway
28 November 2002 Peru
10 April 2002 Philippines
12 July 2002 Poland
12 July 2002 Portugal
20 September 2002 Romania
14 June 2002 South Africa
3 May 2002 South Korea
28 June 2002 Spain
31 May 2002 Sweden
4 July 2002 Switzerland
22 March 2002 Taiwan
10 May 2002 Turkey
1 March 2002 USA
22 August 2002 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $75,000,000
Worldwide Gross $115,374,915
Production Icon Entertainment International, Motion Picture Production GmbH & Co. Erste KG, StudioCanal
Also known as
We Were Soldiers, Fuímos heroes, Nous étions soldats, Wir waren Helden, Am fost cîndva soldati... si tineri, Bili smo vojnici, Bir Zamanlar Askerdik, Byliśmy żołnierzami, Chúng Tôi Từng Là Lính, Cuando éramos soldados, Fomos Heróis, Fomos Soldados..., Fuimos soldados, Imastan kapote stratiotes, Katonák voltunk, Mēs bijām karavīri, Mes buvome kariai, Olimme sotilaita, Once and Forever, Quan érem soldats, The Lost Patrol, Údolí stínu, Údolie tieňov, We Were Soldiers - Fino all'ultimo uomo, We Were Soldiers Once... and Young, Ήμασταν κάποτε στρατιώτες, Били смо војници, Бяхме войници, Ми були солдатами, Мы были солдатами, ワンス・アンド・フォーエバー, 勇士們, 軍天壯志, Biz Əsgər İdik, We Were Soldiers (2002), Ímastan Kápote Stratiótes, كنا جنودًا, 梅爾吉勃遜—勇士們, 越战忠魂, Byliśmy Żołnierzami, My byli soldatami, Byakhme voĭnitsi, 我们曾是士兵, My buly soldatamy

Film rating

7.2
Rate 13 votes
7.2 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack We Were Soldiers

Quotes

Lt. Colonel Hal Moore [Hal Moore speaks to his men before going into battle] Look around you. In the 7th cavalry, we've got a captain from the Ukraine; another from Puerto Rico. We've got Japanese, Chinese, Blacks, Hispanics, Cherokee Indians. Jews and Gentiles. All Americans. Now here in the states, some of you in this unit may have experienced discrimination because of race or creed. But for you and me now, all that is gone. We're moving into the valley of the shadow of death, where you will watch the back of the man next to you, as he will watch yours. And you won't care what color he is, or by what name he calls God. They say we're leaving home. We're going to what home was always supposed to be. Now let us understand the situation. We are going into battle against a tough and determined enemy.
[pauses]
Lt. Colonel Hal Moore I can't promise you that I will bring you all home alive. But this I swear, before you and before Almighty God, that when we go into battle, I will be the first to set foot on the field, and I will be the last to step off, and I will leave no one behind. Dead or alive, we will all come home together. So help me, God.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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