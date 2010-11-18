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Poster of Svyaz vremyon
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Svyaz vremyon
6.8

Svyaz vremyon

, 2010
Svyaz vremyon
Russia / War, Drama / 18+
Poster of Svyaz vremyon
6.8

Cast

Aleksey Serebryakov
Aleksey Serebryakov
Svetlana Ivanova
Svetlana Ivanova
Nastya
Markus Kunze
Ekaterina Vilkova
Ekaterina Vilkova
Tamara Spiricheva
Jean-Marc Birkholz
Jean-Marc Birkholz
Martin
Marcel André Heizmann
Günter
Kirill Burdikhin
Aleksandr Efremov
Aleksandr Efremov
Director Aleksey Kolmogorov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2010
World premiere 18 November 2010
Release date
18 November 2010 Russia Mallory Film
18 November 2010 Belarus
18 November 2010 Kazakhstan
12 December 2010 USA
18 November 2010 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,060
Production Mallory Film
Also known as
Svyaz vremyon, Connected by Time, Связь времен

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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