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6.8
Kinoafisha
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Svyaz vremyon
6.8
Svyaz vremyon
, 2010
Svyaz vremyon
Russia / War, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.8
Cast
Aleksey Serebryakov
Svetlana Ivanova
Nastya
Markus Kunze
Ekaterina Vilkova
Tamara Spiricheva
Jean-Marc Birkholz
Martin
Marcel André Heizmann
Günter
Kirill Burdikhin
Aleksandr Efremov
Director
Aleksey Kolmogorov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2010
World premiere
18 November 2010
Release date
18 November 2010
Russia
Mallory Film
18 November 2010
Belarus
18 November 2010
Kazakhstan
12 December 2010
USA
18 November 2010
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$1,060
Production
Mallory Film
Also known as
Svyaz vremyon, Connected by Time, Связь времен
More
Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
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Showtimes
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