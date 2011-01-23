Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Hell and Back Again
Poster of Hell and Back Again
Рейтинги
6.4 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Hell and Back Again

Hell and Back Again

Hell and Back Again 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA / Great Britain / Afghanistan
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 23 January 2011
Release date
22 July 2011 Russia 16+
21 December 2011 France
12 October 2011 Great Britain
22 July 2011 Kazakhstan
4 October 2011 USA
22 July 2011 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $40,949
Production Doc Society, Roast Beef Productions, Sabotage Films Vienna
Also known as
Hell and Back Again, A pokol mélyéröl, Helvetet tur och retur, Ida y vuelta al infierno, Piekło powraca, Põrgusse ja tagasi, В ад и обратно, ヘル・アンド・バック・アゲイン, 戰地迴聲
Director
Danfung Dennis
Cast
Danfung Dennis
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Hell and Back Again
If a Tree Falls 7.6
If a Tree Falls (2011)
The Way Back 7.4
The Way Back (2010)
Waltz with Bashir 7.6
Waltz with Bashir (2008)
Taxi to the Dark Side 7.4
Taxi to the Dark Side (2007)

Film rating

6.4
Rate 12 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Listen to the
soundtrack Hell and Back Again
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
2026, South Korea / USA, Documentary, Music
Skazka o tsare Saltane
Skazka o tsare Saltane
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Uvolit Zhoru
Uvolit Zhoru
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more