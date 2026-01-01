ProductionABC Pictures, The Associates & Aldrich Company, Palomar Pictures International
Also known as
Too Late the Hero, Himmelfahrtskommando Okinawa, Aeglased kangelased, Así nacen los héroes, Assim Nasce um Herói, Assim Nascem os Heróis, Baraye qahremani dir ast, Burning Battlefield, Comando en el mar de China, De sidste helte, För sent för hjältar, In de greep van de angst, Jungelcommandos, Kahramanlar alayı, Likainen partio, Megsemmisítését elrendelem, Moeru senjô, Non è più tempo d'eroi, Poly arga gia iroes, Prea târziu erou, Prekasno je za junake, Prepozno za heroje, Robert Aldrichs's Too Late the Hero, Självmordspatrullen, Spóźniony bohater, Suicide Run, Trop tard pour les héros, Zu spät für Helden, Zu spät für Helden - Antreten zum Verrecken, Закъснял герой, Слишком поздно, герой, 燃える戦場, Zu spät für Helden – Antreten zum Verrecken
Film rating
6.6
Rate13 votes
6.6IMDb
Quotes
Captain HornsbyWhat an extraordinary fellow!
Colonel ThompsonWell, he is an American.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.