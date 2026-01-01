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Poster of Too Late the Hero
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Too Late the Hero
6.6

Too Late the Hero

, 1970
Too Late, The Hero
USA / Action, War, Drama / 18+
Poster of Too Late the Hero
6.6

Synopsis

A reluctant hero, American Lieutenant Sam Lawson, is secunded to a motley British unit tasked with destroying a Japanese radio on a Philippine island.

Cast

Michael Caine
Michael Caine
Pvt. Tosh Hearne
Cliff Robertson
Lt. Sam Lawson
Ian Bannen
Pvt. Jock Thornton
Harry Andrews
Col. Thompson
Ronald Fraser
Pvt. Campbell
Lance Percival
Cpl. McLean
Denholm Elliott
Capt. Hornsby
Denholm Elliott
Capt. Hornsby
Percy Herbert
Sgt. Johnstone
Patrick Jordan
Sergeant Major
Sam Kydd
Colour-Sergeant
Director Robert Aldrich
Writer Robert Aldrich, Robert Sherman, Lukas Heller
Composer Gerald Fried
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 13 minutes
Production year 1970
World premiere 20 May 1970
Release date
20 May 1970 Russia 12+
2 November 1970 Denmark 15
5 February 1971 Germany
10 September 1970 Italy
20 May 1970 Kazakhstan
20 May 1970 USA
20 May 1970 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $6,250,000
Production ABC Pictures, The Associates & Aldrich Company, Palomar Pictures International
Also known as
Too Late the Hero, Himmelfahrtskommando Okinawa, Aeglased kangelased, Así nacen los héroes, Assim Nasce um Herói, Assim Nascem os Heróis, Baraye qahremani dir ast, Burning Battlefield, Comando en el mar de China, De sidste helte, För sent för hjältar, In de greep van de angst, Jungelcommandos, Kahramanlar alayı, Likainen partio, Megsemmisítését elrendelem, Moeru senjô, Non è più tempo d'eroi, Poly arga gia iroes, Prea târziu erou, Prekasno je za junake, Prepozno za heroje, Robert Aldrichs's Too Late the Hero, Självmordspatrullen, Spóźniony bohater, Suicide Run, Trop tard pour les héros, Zu spät für Helden, Zu spät für Helden - Antreten zum Verrecken, Закъснял герой, Слишком поздно, герой, 燃える戦場, Zu spät für Helden – Antreten zum Verrecken

Film rating

6.6
Rate 13 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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