Letyat zhuravli, The Cranes Are Flying, Als de kraanvogels overvliegen, Cuando pasan las cigüeñas, Die Kraniche ziehen, Och tranorna flyga, Quand passent les cigognes, Летят журавли, Als de ooievaars voorbijtrekken, Jerábi táhnou, Jeřábi táhnou, Khi Đàn Sếu Bay Qua, Kurjet lentävät, Lecą żurawie, Lete ždralovi, Leylekler uçarken, Miprinaven tseroebi, Og tranene flyr, Otan petoun oi geranoi, Pasaron las grullas, Quando Passam as Cegonhas, Quando Voam as Cegonhas, Quando volano le cicogne, Sensô to teisô, Skrenda gervės, Szállnak a darvak, Tranerne flyver forbi, Tranorna flyger, Volano le gru, Vuelan las grullas, Wenn die Kraniche ziehen, Zboară cocorii, Ždralovi lete, Zeriavy tiahnu, Žeriavy tiahnu, Όταν περνούν οι γερανοί, Όταν πετούν οι γερανοί, Летят жерави, Летять журавлі, 戦争と貞操（1957）, 雁南飞, Kured lendavad, LETJAT ZURAVLI, Otan pernoun oi geranoi, 학이 난다, Letijo žerjavi, Letyat juravli, Ждралови лете, Ляцяць журавы, העגורים עפים, Тăрнасем вĕçеççĕ, Թռչում են կռունկները, طائر الكركي يحلق, მიფრინავენ წეროები, Durnalar uçur, Letiat juravlí, Letât juravli, درناها پرواز میکنند, 戦争と貞操
StepanDear mother, father, sisters and brothers! The happiness of our reunion is immeasurable. The heart of every Soviet citizen is filled with joy. Joy sings in our hearts. It is victory that has brought us this joy. We have all waited for this moment. But we shall not forget those left behind on the battlefield. Time will pass. Towns and villages will be rebuilt. Our wounds will heal. But our fierce hatred of war will never diminish. We share the grief of those who cannot meet their loved ones today, and we will do everything to insure that sweethearts are never again parted by war, that mothers need never again fear for their children's lives, that fathers need never again choke back hidden tears. We have won, and we shall live not to destroy, but to build a new life!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.