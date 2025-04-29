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Poster of The Cranes Are Flying
7.8
The Cranes Are Flying - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Cranes Are Flying
7.8

The Cranes Are Flying

, 1957
Letyat zhuravli
USSR / Romantic, War, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Cranes Are Flying
7.8
The Cranes Are Flying - Trailer
The Cranes Are Flying  Trailer

Cast

Tatyana Samoylova
Tatyana Samoylova
Veronika
Aleksey Batalov
Aleksey Batalov
Boris Fyodorovich Borozdin
Vasili Merkuryev
Vasili Merkuryev
Fyodor Ivanovich Borozdin
Aleksandr Shvorin
Aleksandr Shvorin
Mark Aleksandrovich Borozdin
Svetlana Kharitonova
Svetlana Kharitonova
Irina Fyodorovna Borozdina
Konstantin Kadochnikov
Konstantin Kadochnikov
Volodya
Valentin Zubkov
Valentin Zubkov
Stepan
Antonina Bogdanova
Antonina Bogdanova
Varvara Kapitanova -babushka Borisa i Irina
Boris Kokovkin
Boris Kokovkin
Nikolay Chernov
Ekaterina Kupriyanova
Ekaterina Kupriyanova
Anna Mikhaylovna Lebedeva
Director Mikhail Kalatozov
Writer Viktor Rozov
Composer Moisey Vaynberg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 1957
World premiere 12 October 1957
Release date
1 January 1958 Brazil
19 September 1958 Finland
11 June 1958 France
19 September 1958 Germany 12
18 March 1959 Great Britain
26 August 1958 Japan G
9 January 2025 Netherlands 12
31 January 1974 Portugal
12 October 1957 USSR
Worldwide Gross $32,549
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Letyat zhuravli, The Cranes Are Flying, Als de kraanvogels overvliegen, Cuando pasan las cigüeñas, Die Kraniche ziehen, Och tranorna flyga, Quand passent les cigognes, Летят журавли, Als de ooievaars voorbijtrekken, Jerábi táhnou, Jeřábi táhnou, Khi Đàn Sếu Bay Qua, Kurjet lentävät, Lecą żurawie, Lete ždralovi, Leylekler uçarken, Miprinaven tseroebi, Og tranene flyr, Otan petoun oi geranoi, Pasaron las grullas, Quando Passam as Cegonhas, Quando Voam as Cegonhas, Quando volano le cicogne, Sensô to teisô, Skrenda gervės, Szállnak a darvak, Tranerne flyver forbi, Tranorna flyger, Volano le gru, Vuelan las grullas, Wenn die Kraniche ziehen, Zboară cocorii, Ždralovi lete, Zeriavy tiahnu, Žeriavy tiahnu, Όταν περνούν οι γερανοί, Όταν πετούν οι γερανοί, Летят жерави, Летять журавлі, 戦争と貞操（1957）, 雁南飞, Kured lendavad, LETJAT ZURAVLI, Otan pernoun oi geranoi, 학이 난다, Letijo žerjavi, Letyat juravli, Ждралови лете, Ляцяць журавы, העגורים עפים, Тăрнасем вĕçеççĕ, Թռչում են կռունկները, طائر الكركي يحلق, მიფრინავენ წეროები, Durnalar uçur, Letiat juravlí, Letât juravli, درناها پرواز می‌کنند, 戦争と貞操

Film rating

7.8
Rate 35 votes
8.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  478 In the Romantic genre  63 In the War genre  22 In the Drama genre  216 In films of USSR  27 In films of 1957  1

Film Trailers

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The Cranes Are Flying - Trailer
The Cranes Are Flying Trailer
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Quotes

Stepan Dear mother, father, sisters and brothers! The happiness of our reunion is immeasurable. The heart of every Soviet citizen is filled with joy. Joy sings in our hearts. It is victory that has brought us this joy. We have all waited for this moment. But we shall not forget those left behind on the battlefield. Time will pass. Towns and villages will be rebuilt. Our wounds will heal. But our fierce hatred of war will never diminish. We share the grief of those who cannot meet their loved ones today, and we will do everything to insure that sweethearts are never again parted by war, that mothers need never again fear for their children's lives, that fathers need never again choke back hidden tears. We have won, and we shall live not to destroy, but to build a new life!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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