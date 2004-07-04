Albrecht Stein [reading from his essay] "As childish as it sounds, the winter time and the sight of freshly fallen snow always fill us with inexplicable joy. Perhaps because as children, we associated it with Christmas. I always imagine myself the hero who killed dragons, rescued virgins, and freed the world from evil. As we went out yesterday to find the prisoners, I felt like that little boy who wanted to save the world."

Vogler Albrecht, stop.

Albrecht Stein But as we returned, I understood that I am part of the evil that I wanted to save us from.

Vogler Albrecht, stop.

Albrecht Stein Shooting prisoners is wrong. They were not armed, as Governor Stein told us, to incite us. We didn't shoot men, only children.