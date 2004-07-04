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Poster of Before the Fall
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Before the Fall
6.8

Before the Fall

, 2004
Napola
Germany / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of Before the Fall
6.8

Cast

Max Riemelt
Max Riemelt
Friedrich Weimer
Tom Schilling
Tom Schilling
Albrecht Stein
Joachim Bißmeier
Anstaltsleiter
Michael Schenk
Sportlehrer
Claudia Michelsen
Claudia Michelsen
Devid Striesow
Vogler
Jonas Jägermeyr
Christoph Schneider
Leon A. Kersten
Tjaden
Thomas Drechsel
Hefe
Martin Goeres
Siegfried Gladen
Florian Stetter
Justus von Jaucher
Director Dennis Gansel
Writer Maggie Peren, Dennis Gansel
Composer Angelo Badalamenti, Normand Corbeil
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 22 April 2005
World premiere 4 July 2004
Release date
26 May 2005 Russia Другое кино
13 March 2005 Argentina
26 May 2005 Belarus
8 October 2004 Belgium
31 August 2004 Canada
4 July 2004 Czechia
25 December 2004 Finland
13 January 2005 Germany
23 October 2005 Hong Kong
20 July 2006 Hungary
6 July 2006 Iceland
26 May 2005 Kazakhstan
19 January 2007 Mexico
20 September 2005 Netherlands
13 October 2004 Norway 15
9 August 2005 Singapore
15 August 2013 South Korea
23 September 2005 Sweden
4 July 2005 Switzerland
14 March 2005 USA
26 May 2005 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $3,764,219
Production Olga Film, Constantin Film, SevenPictures Film
Also known as
Napola - Elite für den Führer, Before the Fall, Napola, Napola: Hitler's Elite, Corps d'élite, Der Führers elite, Fabryka zła, Führerns elit, Hitlers elite, I ragazzi del Reich, Junge Wölfe - Elite für den Führer, Napola - A Führer elit csapata, Napola - Elita lui Hitler, Napola - Hitlerin eliittikoulu, Napola - Hitlers elitskola, Napola, escuela de élite nazi, Πριν την πτώση, Академия смерти, Напола, 希特勒的男孩, 英雄教育, Before the Fall: Hitlers Elite

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 4 September 2023

Quotes

Albrecht Stein [reading from his essay] "As childish as it sounds, the winter time and the sight of freshly fallen snow always fill us with inexplicable joy. Perhaps because as children, we associated it with Christmas. I always imagine myself the hero who killed dragons, rescued virgins, and freed the world from evil. As we went out yesterday to find the prisoners, I felt like that little boy who wanted to save the world."
Vogler Albrecht, stop.
Albrecht Stein But as we returned, I understood that I am part of the evil that I wanted to save us from.
Vogler Albrecht, stop.
Albrecht Stein Shooting prisoners is wrong. They were not armed, as Governor Stein told us, to incite us. We didn't shoot men, only children.
Vogler Out!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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