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Poster of Another's War
4.1
Kinoafisha Films Another's War
4.1

Another's War

, 2014
Chuzhaya voyna
Russia / Action, Drama, War / 18+
Poster of Another's War
4.1

Synopsis

The Soldier tells us about the military operations taking place in the years 1965-1973 when a group of Russian military operatives carried out the advisory support of North Vietnam as well as covert operations to capture the spoils (the enemy's new war technologies) It is the story of a soldier named Paul who was sent from Moscow military school in Vietnam where he discovers a traitor among his colleagues. However, through a turn of events, he becomes a traitor in the eyes of the commander, and he has to run from his comrades to complete the operation and prove that he is not guilty. Along the way, he joins forces with a North Vietnamese man and an escaped military pilot. The three men make a plan to leave the territory of Vietnam but the road to freedom is full of dangers and surprises. In the end, Paul finds the original traitor and destroys him but he still has to prove his innocence.

Cast

Valery Alekseyevich Afanasyev
Valery Alekseyevich Afanasyev
Vladimir Dubrovsky
Vladislav Dyomin
Aleksandr Fisenko
Aleksandr Fisenko
Egor Antonov
Vladimir Dubrovsky
Nikita Gribanov
Vladimir Kapustin
Vladimir Kapustin
Vyacheslav Krikunov
Vyacheslav Krikunov
Pavel
Andrey Lavrov
Andrey Lavrov
Valerka
Denis Levashov
Director Aleksandr Chernyaev
Writer Nikolay Shedrin
Composer Igor Kornelyuk
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 24 October 2014
Release date
24 October 2014 Germany 16
Production IKa Film, NTV
Also known as
Chuzhaya voyna, The Soldier, Another's War, Soldiers of Fury, The Soldier - Unter falscher Flagge, Võõras sõda, Солдат, Чужaя война, Чужда война

Film rating

4.1
Rate 10 votes
4.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
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