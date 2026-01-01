Menu
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1956
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Partizanskaya iskra, Партизанская искра, Mindhalálig, Partisan Spark
Director
Aleksei Maslyukov
Mechislava Mayevskaya
Cast
Volodya Lushchik
Lev Borisov
Lev Borisov
Anatoli Yurchenko
Natalya Naum
Cast and Crew
Film rating

4.9
Rate 12 votes
5.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
