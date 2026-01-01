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Poster of The Juggler
6.5
Kinoafisha Films The Juggler
6.5

The Juggler

, 1953
The Juggler
USA / War, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Juggler
6.5

Synopsis

In 1949, former concentration camp inmate and Berlin native Hans Muller, immigrates to Israel where, due to psychological problems, he can't adjust to peacetime life.

Cast

Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas
Milly Vitale
Paul Stewart
Joseph Walsh
Alf Kjellin
Beverly Washburn
Director Edward Dmytryk
Writer Michael Blankfort
Composer George Antheil
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1953
World premiere 11 May 1953
Release date
11 November 1960 Germany 12
11 May 1953 USA
Production Stanley Kramer Productions
Also known as
The Juggler, El malabarista, O Malabarista, Žongler, Afspraak met de angst, De roman van een jongleur, Der Gaukler, Der Gehetzte, Desmotis tou parelthontos, Fortidens skygger, Gejaagd door het verleden, Hombres olvidados, I perseguitati, Jagad man, Jonglerul, Kahraman hokkabaz, Kuglarz, Le Jongleur, Olen takaa-ajettu, Rendez-vous avec la peur, Δεσμώτης του παρελθόντος, Жонглер

Film rating

6.5
Rate 14 votes
6.4 IMDb

Quotes

Registration Official at Haifa Name?
Hans Muller [softly] Hans Muller
Registration Official at Haifa You have to speak louder
Hans Muller HANS MULLER's my name
Registration Official at Haifa A little softer please. Place of birth?
Hans Muller Germany... Munich... Beautiful city
Registration Official at Haifa Occupation before the war?
Hans Muller You wouldn't believe me
Registration Official at Haifa I'll believe anything
Hans Muller I was a juggler.
Registration Official at Haifa What?
Hans Muller A juggler
[pantomimes juggling balls in the air]
Registration Official at Haifa We need a juggler like a hole in the head. What can you do besides throwing things up in the air and catching them?
Hans Muller My dear sir, to say I throw things up in the air and catch them is like saying Shakespeare just wrote words. Would you care to see my scrapbook?
Registration Official at Haifa No. Show it when you look for a job... if there are any for jugglers
Hans Muller I'm retired. I havent thrown up anything but bad food in ten years
Registration Official at Haifa So what else can you do?
Hans Muller I can wash dishes, sweep barracks, clean toilets. I can also smile while being beaten by fists, feet, straps and long rubber hoses. I can be used as a guinea pig for new drugs and old poisons. All of which we learned as guests of the Nazis.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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