Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Leningrad Symphony
6.9
Leningrad Symphony
, 1957
Leningradskaya simfoniya
USSR / Drama, War / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
6.9
Synopsis
During the brutal siege of Leningrad in the Second World War, musicians are able to stage a public performance of the Seventh Symphony by Dmitry Shostakovich.
Expand
Cast
Nikolay Kryuchkov
Maj. Mikhail Ivanovich Polyakov
Mark Pertsovsky
Maestro Orest Vladimirovich Dobroselsky
Zhanna Sukhopolskaya
Nina Sergeyevna
Mikhail Tumanishvili
Tyr Roashkin
Yuri Krotenko
Solovyev
Olga Malko
Valentina Nikolayevna Orlova
Yelena Stroyeva
Dr. Nadezhda Nikolayevna Volkova
R. Bushkov
Aleksandr Volkov
V. Damskii
Tutrovsky
Sergei Kurilov
Commander Pavel Grigorievich Orlov
Director
Zakhar Agranenko
Writer
Zakhar Agranenko
Composer
Venyamin Basner
,
Dmitri Shostakovich
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
1957
World premiere
26 September 1957
Release date
26 September 1957
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Leningradskaya simfoniya, Leningrad Symphony, Leningrader Sinfonie, Leningrádi szimfónia, Sinfonía leningradense, Symfonia leningradzka, Ленинградская симфония, レニングラード交響楽
More
Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Leningrad Symphony
Voyna i muzyka
Drama, History, War
2025, Russia
7.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree