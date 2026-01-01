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Poster of Leningrad Symphony
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Leningrad Symphony
6.9

Leningrad Symphony

, 1957
Leningradskaya simfoniya
USSR / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of Leningrad Symphony
6.9

Synopsis

During the brutal siege of Leningrad in the Second World War, musicians are able to stage a public performance of the Seventh Symphony by Dmitry Shostakovich.

Cast

Nikolay Kryuchkov
Nikolay Kryuchkov
Maj. Mikhail Ivanovich Polyakov
Mark Pertsovsky
Maestro Orest Vladimirovich Dobroselsky
Zhanna Sukhopolskaya
Nina Sergeyevna
Mikhail Tumanishvili
Tyr Roashkin
Yuri Krotenko
Solovyev
Olga Malko
Valentina Nikolayevna Orlova
Yelena Stroyeva
Dr. Nadezhda Nikolayevna Volkova
R. Bushkov
Aleksandr Volkov
V. Damskii
Tutrovsky
Sergei Kurilov
Commander Pavel Grigorievich Orlov
Director Zakhar Agranenko
Writer Zakhar Agranenko
Composer Venyamin Basner, Dmitri Shostakovich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1957
World premiere 26 September 1957
Release date
26 September 1957 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Leningradskaya simfoniya, Leningrad Symphony, Leningrader Sinfonie, Leningrádi szimfónia, Sinfonía leningradense, Symfonia leningradzka, Ленинградская симфония, レニングラード交響楽

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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