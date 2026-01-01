CountryUSSR / East Germany / Poland / Italy / Yugoslavia
Runtime1 hour 29 minutes
Production year1971
World premiere4 November 1971
Release date
4 November 1971
Russia
12+
7 May 1972
Germany
5 November 1971
USSR
ProductionMosfilm, Deutsche Film (DEFA), Przedsiebiorstwo Realizacji Filmów "Zespoly Filmowe"
Also known as
Osvobozhdenie: Bitva za Berlin, Освобождение: Битва за Берлин, Befreiung IV Teil: Die Schlacht um Berlin, Befreiung Teil IV: Die Schlacht um Berlin, Berlin Yanıyor, Eliberare a IV-a parte - Bătălia pentru Berlin, Le armate rosse alla liberazione d'Europa, Liberación IV: La batalla de Berlín, Liberation: The Battle of Berlin, Libertação 4 - Batalha de Berlim, Slag om Berlijn, Slaget om Berlin, Wyzwolenie IV: Bitwa o Berlin, ヨーロッパの解放 第４部 オーデル河大突破作戦, 解放4：柏林之战, A Grande Batalha 4 A Batalha por Berlim, Befreiung: Teil 4: Die Schlacht um Berlin, Osvobozhdenie.Part.4.Bitva.za.Berlin, Liberation: Battle For Berlin, Освобождение 4. Битва за Берлин, Освобождение Битва за Берлин, Liberation, Part Four: Battle for Berlin
Film rating
7.4
Rate12 votes
7.4IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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