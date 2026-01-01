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Poster of Liberation: The Battle of Berlin
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Liberation: The Battle of Berlin
7.4

Liberation: The Battle of Berlin

, 1971
Osvobozhdenie: Bitva za Berlin
USSR, East Germany, Poland, Italy, Yugoslavia / History, War / 18+
Poster of Liberation: The Battle of Berlin
7.4

Cast

Mikhail Ulyanov
Mikhail Ulyanov
Zhukov
Fritz Diez
Valeriy Nosik
Valeriy Nosik
Dorozhkin
Yuri Kamornyj
Yuri Kamornyj
Vasiliev
Bukhuti Zakariadze
Vasily Shukshin
Vasily Shukshin
Konev
Vladislav Strzhelchik
Vladislav Strzhelchik
Mikhail Nozhkin
Mikhail Nozhkin
Yartsev
Franciszek Pieczka
Franciszek Pieczka
Nikolay Olyalin
Nikolay Olyalin
Tsvetayev
Larisa Golubkina
Larisa Golubkina
Zoya
Boris Seidenberg
Boris Seidenberg
Orlov
Director Yuriy Ozerov
Writer Yuri Bondarev, Oskar Kurganov, Yuriy Ozerov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR / East Germany / Poland / Italy / Yugoslavia
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 4 November 1971
Release date
4 November 1971 Russia 12+
7 May 1972 Germany
5 November 1971 USSR
Production Mosfilm, Deutsche Film (DEFA), Przedsiebiorstwo Realizacji Filmów "Zespoly Filmowe"
Also known as
Osvobozhdenie: Bitva za Berlin, Освобождение: Битва за Берлин, Befreiung IV Teil: Die Schlacht um Berlin, Befreiung Teil IV: Die Schlacht um Berlin, Berlin Yanıyor, Eliberare a IV-a parte - Bătălia pentru Berlin, Le armate rosse alla liberazione d'Europa, Liberación IV: La batalla de Berlín, Liberation: The Battle of Berlin, Libertação 4 - Batalha de Berlim, Slag om Berlijn, Slaget om Berlin, Wyzwolenie IV: Bitwa o Berlin, ヨーロッパの解放 第４部 オーデル河大突破作戦, 解放4：柏林之战, A Grande Batalha 4 A Batalha por Berlim, Befreiung: Teil 4: Die Schlacht um Berlin, Osvobozhdenie.Part.4.Bitva.za.Berlin, Liberation: Battle For Berlin, Освобождение 4. Битва за Берлин, Освобождение Битва за Берлин, Liberation, Part Four: Battle for Berlin

Film rating

7.4
Rate 12 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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