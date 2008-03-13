ProductionParamount Pictures, Scott Rudin Productions, MTV Films
Also known as
Stop-Loss, Ausente, A sereg nem enged, Boйна по принуждению, Görev Uğruna, Pakaks kariauti, Povratak na bojište, Stan spoczynku, Stop Loss - Negócio de Sangue, Stop-Loss - A Lei da Guerra, Stop-Loss - Kutsu taisteluun, Thymata polemou, Untitled Kimberly Peirce Project, Vrnitev na bojišče, Θύματα πολέμου, Невъзможно завръщане, ストップ・ロス 戦火の逃亡者, 拒絕再戰, 止损, Stop Loss - Zurueck an die Front
Film rating
6.9
Rate10 votes
6.4IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Brandon KingWho wants to play lets start shootin' people?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.