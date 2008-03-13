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Poster of Stop-Loss
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Stop-Loss
6.9

Stop-Loss

, 2008
Stop-Loss
USA / War, Drama / 18+
Poster of Stop-Loss
6.9

Synopsis

A veteran soldier returns from his completed tour of duty in Iraq, only to find his life turned upside down when he is arbitrarily ordered to return to field duty by the Army.

Cast

Ryan Phillippe
Ryan Phillippe
Brandon King
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Tommy Burgess
Rob Brown
Isaac 'Eyeball' Butler
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum
Steve Shriver
Timothy Olyphant
Timothy Olyphant
Lt. Col. Boot Miller
Victor Rasuk
Victor Rasuk
Rico Rodriguez
Alex Frost
Abbie Cornish
Abbie Cornish
Michelle
Linda Emond
Linda Emond
Quay Terry
Al 'Preacher' Colson
Matthew Scott Wilcox
Harvey
Connett Brewer
Curtis
Director Kimberly Peirce
Writer Mark Richard, Kimberly Peirce
Composer John Powell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2008
Online premiere 25 April 2008
World premiere 13 March 2008
Release date
13 March 2008 Russia 18+
7 August 2008 Australia
25 April 2008 Great Britain
28 March 2008 Italy
13 March 2008 Kazakhstan
21 June 2008 Sweden
28 March 2008 USA
13 March 2008 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $25,000,000
Worldwide Gross $11,212,953
Production Paramount Pictures, Scott Rudin Productions, MTV Films
Also known as
Stop-Loss, Ausente, A sereg nem enged, Boйна по принуждению, Görev Uğruna, Pakaks kariauti, Povratak na bojište, Stan spoczynku, Stop Loss - Negócio de Sangue, Stop-Loss - A Lei da Guerra, Stop-Loss - Kutsu taisteluun, Thymata polemou, Untitled Kimberly Peirce Project, Vrnitev na bojišče, Θύματα πολέμου, Невъзможно завръщане, ストップ・ロス　戦火の逃亡者, 拒絕再戰, 止损, Stop Loss - Zurueck an die Front

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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