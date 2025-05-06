Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Particularly Important Task
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Particularly Important Task
6.5

Particularly Important Task

, 1979
Osobo vazhnoye zadaniye
USSR / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of Particularly Important Task
6.5

Cast

Evgeniy Matveev
Evgeniy Matveev
Sergey Kirillov
Valeriya Zaklunnaya
Valeriya Zaklunnaya
Masha Kirillova
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Elvira Lunina
Nikolay Kryuchkov
Nikolay Kryuchkov
Fyodor Panchenko
Aleksandr Samoylov
Aleksandr Samoylov
Mikhail Shadurov
Pyotr Chernov
Igor Rubtsov
Gennady Yukhtin
Yevgeny Kindinov
Yevgeny Kindinov
Konstantin Gureyev
Aleksandr Parra
Leonid Lunin
Yevgeni Lazarev
Aleksandr Demchenko
Ferhad Israfilov
Rustam
Director Evgeniy Matveev
Writer Boris Dobrodeyev, Pyotr Popogrebskiy
Composer Evgeniy Ptichkin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 18 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 1 June 1980
Release date
1 June 1980 Russia 12+
1 June 1980 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Osobo vazhnoye zadaniye, Ein besonders wichtiger Auftrag, Particularly Important Task, Un exercice particulièrement important, Особо важное задание

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Particularly Important Task

Le Gendarme de Saint-Tropez
Le Gendarme de Saint-Tropez Comedy, Crime
1964, France / Italy
7.1
Liberation: Breakthrough
Liberation: Breakthrough War, Drama
1968, USSR / East Germany / Yugoslavia
7.5
Front Beyond the Front Line
Front Beyond the Front Line War
1977, USSR
6.2
Front in the Rear of the Enemy
Front in the Rear of the Enemy War
1981, USSR
6.1
The Frigid Sea
The Frigid Sea Drama
1954, USSR
6.9
Address of your home
Address of your home Drama
1972, USSR
6.2
In the Rear of the Enemy
In the Rear of the Enemy Drama, War
1941, USSR
6.1
Land and People
Land and People Drama
1956, USSR
6.3
Believe me, people
Believe me, people Drama
1964, USSR
7.1
Bolshiye peregony
Bolshiye peregony Drama
1971, USSR
6.1
Gypsy Happiness
Gypsy Happiness Drama
1981, USSR
6.7
Polonez Oginskogo
Polonez Oginskogo War, Drama
1971, USSR
6.8
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Twilight
Twilight
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
The Tale of Fairy Tales
The Tale of Fairy Tales
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
2026, Russia, History, Drama
Crawlers
Crawlers
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more