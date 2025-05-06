Similar films for Particularly Important Task
Le Gendarme de Saint-Tropez Comedy, Crime
1964, France / Italy
7.1
Liberation: Breakthrough War, Drama
1968, USSR / East Germany / Yugoslavia
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Front Beyond the Front Line War
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Front in the Rear of the Enemy War
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The Frigid Sea Drama
1954, USSR
6.9
Address of your home Drama
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In the Rear of the Enemy Drama, War
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Land and People Drama
1956, USSR
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Believe me, people Drama
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Bolshiye peregony Drama
1971, USSR
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Gypsy Happiness Drama
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Polonez Oginskogo War, Drama
1971, USSR
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