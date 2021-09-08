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7.1
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Freaks Out
7.1
Freaks Out
, 2021
Freaks Out
Italy, Belgium / Adventure, Fantasy, War / 18+
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7.1
Freaks Out
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Cast
Claudio Santamaria
Fulvio
Aurora Giovinazzo
Matilde
Pietro Castellitto
Cencio
Giorgio Tirabassi
Israel
Franz Rogowski
Franz
Sebastian Hülk
Giancarlo Martini
Mario
Max Mazzotta
Il Gobbo
Francesca Anna Bellucci
Cesira
Michelangelo Dalisi
Gambaletto
Olivier Bony
Guercio
Director
Gabriele Mainetti
Writer
Nicola Guaglianone
,
Gabriele Mainetti
Composer
Michele Braga
,
Gabriele Mainetti
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy / Belgium
Runtime
2 hours 21 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
28 October 2021
World premiere
8 September 2021
Release date
21 April 2022
Russia
Ракета Релизинг
18+
30 March 2022
France
12 January 2024
Great Britain
28 October 2021
Italy
12 May 2022
Kazakhstan
18+
21 October 2022
Sweden
1 March 2024
Taiwan
Budget
€13,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$3,279,079
Production
Goon Films, Lucky Red, Rai Cinema
Also known as
Freaks Out, Freaks vs the Reich, Freaks Vs. The Reich, Les Freaks sont lâchés, Szörnyek cirkusza, Tsirkuseartistid, Отчаянные мстители, Различните, フリークスアウト, 蓋世怪胎, Отчаянные фрики, フリークス・アウト, Szörnyek a fronton
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
13
votes
6.9
IMDb
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