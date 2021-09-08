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Poster of Freaks Out
7.1
Freaks Out - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Freaks Out
7.1

Freaks Out

, 2021
Freaks Out
Italy, Belgium / Adventure, Fantasy, War / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Freaks Out
7.1
Freaks Out - Dubbed trailer
Freaks Out  Dubbed trailer

Cast

Claudio Santamaria
Claudio Santamaria
Fulvio
Aurora Giovinazzo
Aurora Giovinazzo
Matilde
Pietro Castellitto
Pietro Castellitto
Cencio
Giorgio Tirabassi
Giorgio Tirabassi
Israel
Franz Rogowski
Franz Rogowski
Franz
Sebastian Hülk
Sebastian Hülk
Giancarlo Martini
Mario
Max Mazzotta
Max Mazzotta
Il Gobbo
Francesca Anna Bellucci
Cesira
Michelangelo Dalisi
Gambaletto
Olivier Bony
Guercio
Director Gabriele Mainetti
Writer Nicola Guaglianone, Gabriele Mainetti
Composer Michele Braga, Gabriele Mainetti
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / Belgium
Runtime 2 hours 21 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 28 October 2021
World premiere 8 September 2021
Release date
21 April 2022 Russia Ракета Релизинг 18+
30 March 2022 France
12 January 2024 Great Britain
28 October 2021 Italy
12 May 2022 Kazakhstan 18+
21 October 2022 Sweden
1 March 2024 Taiwan
Budget €13,000,000
Worldwide Gross $3,279,079
Production Goon Films, Lucky Red, Rai Cinema
Also known as
Freaks Out, Freaks vs the Reich, Freaks Vs. The Reich, Les Freaks sont lâchés, Szörnyek cirkusza, Tsirkuseartistid, Отчаянные мстители, Различните, フリークスアウト, 蓋世怪胎, Отчаянные фрики, フリークス・アウト, Szörnyek a fronton

Film rating

7.1
Rate 13 votes
6.9 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Freaks Out - Dubbed trailer
Freaks Out Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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