ProductionBenagoss Productions, Union Générale Cinématographique (UGC)
Also known as
Un acte d'amour, Act of Love, Acto de amor, Act de iubire, Amerikanerpiger i Paris, Atto d'amore, Bir Aşk Böyle Bitti, Das Mädchen von der Seine, De møtte kjærligheten, Een liefde in Parijs, Een liefdedaad, Ein Akt der Liebe, Hotel Bellerive, Ich wielka miłość, Il magnifico disertore, Kegyelemlövés, Kitrino diavatirio, Kohtalokas rakkaus, La Fille de la rue Flaminia, Mais Forte do que a Morte, Mais Forte que a Morte, Meiles aktas, Möte med kärleken, Quelque part dans le monde, Somewhere in the World, Sudbina jedne ljubavi, The Girl on the Via Flaminia, Um Gesto de Amor, Акт любви, 想い出（1954）
Film rating
6.6
Rate15 votes
6.5IMDb
Quotes
Robert TellerThe River Seine. All my life I wanted to see it. Finally I saw it, with a gun in my hand. Travel, twentieth-century style.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.