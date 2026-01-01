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Poster of Act of Love
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Act of Love
6.6

Act of Love

, 1953
Un acte d'amour / Act of Love
France, USA / War, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Act of Love
6.6

Synopsis

A former soldier on holiday in the French Riviera recalls his time in France during WWII, and his love for a French peasant woman.

Cast

Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas
Robert Teller
Dany Robin
Madame Teller
Gabrielle Dorziat
Adèle Lacaud
Barbara Laage
Nina
Fernand Ledoux
Fernand Lacaud
Robert Strauss
Le sergent John Blackwood
Martine Alexis
George Mathews
Le capitaine Henderson
Marthe Mercadier
La jeune femme à la terrasse de l'hôtel
Richard Benedict
Pete
Leslie Dwyer
Le sergent anglais
Director Anatole Litvak
Writer Joseph Kessel, Alfred Hayes, Irwin Shaw
Composer Michel Emer, Joe Hajos
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1953
World premiere 17 December 1953
Release date
17 December 1953 USA
Production Benagoss Productions, Union Générale Cinématographique (UGC)
Also known as
Un acte d'amour, Act of Love, Acto de amor, Act de iubire, Amerikanerpiger i Paris, Atto d'amore, Bir Aşk Böyle Bitti, Das Mädchen von der Seine, De møtte kjærligheten, Een liefde in Parijs, Een liefdedaad, Ein Akt der Liebe, Hotel Bellerive, Ich wielka miłość, Il magnifico disertore, Kegyelemlövés, Kitrino diavatirio, Kohtalokas rakkaus, La Fille de la rue Flaminia, Mais Forte do que a Morte, Mais Forte que a Morte, Meiles aktas, Möte med kärleken, Quelque part dans le monde, Somewhere in the World, Sudbina jedne ljubavi, The Girl on the Via Flaminia, Um Gesto de Amor, Акт любви, 想い出（1954）

Film rating

6.6
Rate 15 votes
6.5 IMDb

Quotes

Robert Teller The River Seine. All my life I wanted to see it. Finally I saw it, with a gun in my hand. Travel, twentieth-century style.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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