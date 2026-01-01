The River Seine. All my life I wanted to see it. Finally I saw it, with a gun in my hand. Travel, twentieth-century style.

Robert Teller The River Seine. All my life I wanted to see it. Finally I saw it, with a gun in my hand. Travel, twentieth-century style.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.