Der Rote Baron, The Red Baron, O Barão Vermelho, A Vörös Báró, Baron Rouge, Baronul Rosu, Červený barón, Czerwony Baron, Den røde baron, Den Röde Baronen, El Baron Rojo, El Barón Rojo, Il Barone Rosso, O Kokkinos Varonos, Punainen Paroni, Punane parun, Rudý Baron, Ο Κόκκινος Βαρώνος, Красный Барон, Чeрвеният барон, レッド・バロン, 紅爵士, Le Baron Rouge, O Barão Vermelho - 2008
Film rating
6.9
Rate15 votes
6.3IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Emperor WilhelmWe need men like him. I supposed we'll have to give you another promotion, Richthofen. You are a real hero. I take it the ladies are all over you.
Manfred von RichthofenThere aren't many ladies at 10,000 feet, your Majesty.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.