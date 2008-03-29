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Poster of The Red Baron
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Red Baron
6.9

The Red Baron

, 2008
Der Rote Baron / The Red Baron
Germany, Great Britain / Action, Adventure, War / 18+
Poster of The Red Baron
6.9

Synopsis

German biopic loosely based on the World War I fighter ace Manfred Von Richthofen, nicknamed the Red Baron by friend and foe alike.

Cast

Til Schweiger
Til Schweiger
Voss
Lena Headey
Lena Headey
Käte
Joseph Fiennes
Joseph Fiennes
Brown
Maxim Mehmet
Maxim Mehmet
Sternberg
Jan Vlasák
Matthias Schweighofer
Matthias Schweighofer
Manfred von Richthofen
Steffen Schroeder
Tomás Koutník
Young Manfred von Richthofen
Tomás Ibl
Young Lothar von Richthofen
Albert Franc
Young Wolfram von Richthofen
Hanno Koffler
Lehmann
Richard Krajčo
Hawker
Director Nikolai Müllerschön
Writer Nikolai Müllerschön
Composer Stefan Hansen, Dirk Reichardt
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2008
Online premiere 10 April 2008
World premiere 29 March 2008
Release date
31 March 2008 Russia 18+
29 March 2008 Germany
10 April 2008 Great Britain
1 December 2009 Greece
31 March 2008 Kazakhstan
13 January 2011 South Korea 15
28 May 2008 Sweden
11 February 2010 USA
31 March 2008 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget €18,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,783,332
Production Niama Film
Also known as
Der Rote Baron, The Red Baron, O Barão Vermelho, A Vörös Báró, Baron Rouge, Baronul Rosu, Červený barón, Czerwony Baron, Den røde baron, Den Röde Baronen, El Baron Rojo, El Barón Rojo, Il Barone Rosso, O Kokkinos Varonos, Punainen Paroni, Punane parun, Rudý Baron, Ο Κόκκινος Βαρώνος, Красный Барон, Чeрвеният барон, レッド・バロン, 紅爵士, Le Baron Rouge, O Barão Vermelho - 2008

Film rating

6.9
Rate 15 votes
6.3 IMDb

Quotes

Emperor Wilhelm We need men like him. I supposed we'll have to give you another promotion, Richthofen. You are a real hero. I take it the ladies are all over you.
Manfred von Richthofen There aren't many ladies at 10,000 feet, your Majesty.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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