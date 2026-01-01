Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of I ty uvidish nebo
6.1
Kinoafisha Films I ty uvidish nebo
6.1

I ty uvidish nebo

, 1978
I ty uvidish nebo
USSR / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of I ty uvidish nebo
6.1

Cast

Vladimir Shirokov
Arkadiy Kamanin
Aleksandr Porokhovshchikov
Aleksandr Porokhovshchikov
Nikolay Kamanin- otets Arkadiya
Margarita Volodina
maty Arkadiya
Gennady Korolkov
leytenant Dronov
Viktor Shulgin
Komanduyushchiy
Mikhail Yakovenko
mayor Trofimchuk
Viktor Perevalov
Vityunya - soldat
Valeriy Velichko
Burmak
V. Tyurin
Kostya
Director Georgiy Kuznetsov
Writer Anatoli Bezuglov
Composer Leonid Afanasyev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 7 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 4 December 1978
Release date
4 December 1978 Russia 16+
Production Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
I ty uvidish nebo, Mégis meglátod az eget, И ты увидишь небо

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for I ty uvidish nebo

Gruz 300
Gruz 300 War, Drama
1990, USSR
6.0
Sorry - Farewell
Sorry - Farewell Drama
1979, USSR
6.0
Who if not you?
Who if not you? Romantic, Drama
1974, USSR
5.0
You and Me
You and Me Drama
1971, USSR
7.0
I Shall Never Forget
I Shall Never Forget Drama
1983, USSR
6.0
Naslednik Drama
2002, Russia
4.0
Sleepless Night
Sleepless Night Drama
1960, USSR
6.0
Yurkiny rassvety
Yurkiny rassvety Drama
1975, USSR
6.0
Nash chestnyy khleb
Nash chestnyy khleb Drama
1964, USSR
6.0
An Optimistic Tragedy
An Optimistic Tragedy War, Drama
1963, USSR
6.0
Three Days of Viktor Chernyshov
Three Days of Viktor Chernyshov Drama
1968, USSR
7.0
Zhitiye Aleksandra Nevskogo
Zhitiye Aleksandra Nevskogo Drama, History
1991, USSR
5.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more