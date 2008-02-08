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Poster of Female Agents
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Female Agents
7.0

Female Agents

, 2008
Les femmes de l'ombre
France / History, War, Drama / 18+
Poster of Female Agents
7.0

Cast

Sophie Marceau
Sophie Marceau
Louise Desfontaines
Julie Depardieu
Julie Depardieu
Jeanne Faussier
Marie Gillain
Marie Gillain
Suzy Desprez
Déborah François
Gaëlle Lemenech
Moritz Bleibtreu
Moritz Bleibtreu
Karl Heindrich
Maya Sansa
Maya Sansa
Maria Luzzato
Julien Boisselier
Julien Boisselier
Pierre Desfontaine
Vincent Rottiers
Eddy
Volker Bruch
Volker Bruch
Lieutenant Becker
Robin Renucci
Robin Renucci
Melchior
Director Jean-Paul Salomé
Writer Jean-Paul Salomé, Laurent Vachaud
Composer Bruno Coulais
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2008
Online premiere 5 March 2008
World premiere 8 February 2008
Release date
5 March 2008 France
16 January 2009 Germany
14 May 2009 Hungary
14 February 2013 South Korea 15
20 October 2008 Sweden
8 February 2008 USA
Budget €17,123,930
Worldwide Gross $9,274,983
Production Les Chauves-Souris, Banque Populaire Images 7, Banque Populaire Images 8
Also known as
Les femmes de l'ombre, Female Agents, Agentes, Agentky za nepriateľskou líniou, Contratadas para Matar, Espías en la sombra, Espies entre les ombres, Fatal Agents, Female Agents - Geheimkommando Phoenix, Femeile din umbra, Hemlig agent, I apostoli, Kémnők, Mulheres de Guerra, Síla odvahy, Siła odwagi, Slepenās aģentes, Varjojen naiset, Η αποστολή, Οι αφανείς ηρωίδες, Жени агенти, Женщины-агенты, Жінки - агенти, レディ・エージェント　第三帝国を滅ぼした女たち, レディ・エージェント 第三帝国を滅ぼした女たち

Film rating

7.0
Rate 14 votes
6.7 IMDb

Quotes

Louise Desfontaines Besides explosives what do you do for De Gaulle? Do you ever go on missions?
Gaëlle Lemenech Never. It's my only regret. Making bombs without blowing them up is frustrating.
Louise Desfontaines You can vent your frustration with me in France.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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