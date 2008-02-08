Les femmes de l'ombre, Female Agents, Agentes, Agentky za nepriateľskou líniou, Contratadas para Matar, Espías en la sombra, Espies entre les ombres, Fatal Agents, Female Agents - Geheimkommando Phoenix, Femeile din umbra, Hemlig agent, I apostoli, Kémnők, Mulheres de Guerra, Síla odvahy, Siła odwagi, Slepenās aģentes, Varjojen naiset, Η αποστολή, Οι αφανείς ηρωίδες, Жени агенти, Женщины-агенты, Жінки - агенти, レディ・エージェント 第三帝国を滅ぼした女たち, レディ・エージェント 第三帝国を滅ぼした女たち
Film rating
7.0
Rate14 votes
6.7IMDb
Quotes
Louise DesfontainesBesides explosives what do you do for De Gaulle? Do you ever go on missions?
Gaëlle LemenechNever. It's my only regret. Making bombs without blowing them up is frustrating.
Louise DesfontainesYou can vent your frustration with me in France.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.