Anne and her foster sister Freja set out on a quest for revenge against those who murdered their family at Annev's wedding. In Stockholm, they are drawn into the political struggle between Sweden and Denmark. The events lead to a mass execution led by King Christian II of Denmark.
Stockholm Bloodbath, Estocolmo 1520. El Rey Tirano, Massacre em Estocolmo, O Rei Tirano, Stockholmi verevalamine, Північна різанина, Стокгольмская кровавая баня, Stockholms Bloodbath, Stockholm blodbad, Stockholms blodbad
Film rating
4.7
Rate10 votes
4.8IMDb
Updated 24 January 2024
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.