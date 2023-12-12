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Poster of Stockholm Bloodbath
4.7
Kinoafisha Films Stockholm Bloodbath
4.7

Stockholm Bloodbath

, 2023
Stockholm Bloodbath
Sweden / Action, History, War / 18+
Poster of Stockholm Bloodbath
4.7

Synopsis

Anne and her foster sister Freja set out on a quest for revenge against those who murdered their family at Annev's wedding. In Stockholm, they are drawn into the political struggle between Sweden and Denmark. The events lead to a mass execution led by King Christian II of Denmark.

Cast

Sophie Cookson
Sophie Cookson
Anne Eriksson
Alba August
Alba August
Freja Eriksson
Emily Beecham
Emily Beecham
Claes Bang
Claes Bang
King Kristian
Matias Varela
Matias Varela
Jakob Oftebro
Jakob Oftebro
Gustave Trolle
Mikkel Boe Følsgaard
Mikkel Boe Følsgaard
Didrik Slagheck
Adam Pålsson
Sten Sture
Ulrich Thomsen
Ulrich Thomsen
Hemming Gadh
Eszter Ónodi
Eszter Ónodi
Kate Ashfield
Kate Ashfield
Birgitta
Claes Ljungmark
Director Mikael Håfström
Writer Erlend Loe, Nora Landsrød
Composer Steffen Thum
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Sweden
Runtime 2 hours 25 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 20 September 2024
World premiere 12 December 2023
Release date
19 January 2024 Finland 16
19 January 2024 Norway 15
15 May 2025 Spain
19 January 2024 Sweden 15
27 February 2025 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $22,146
Production Nordisk Film, Viaplay Studios
Also known as
Stockholm Bloodbath, Estocolmo 1520. El Rey Tirano, Massacre em Estocolmo, O Rei Tirano, Stockholmi verevalamine, Північна різанина, Стокгольмская кровавая баня, Stockholms Bloodbath, Stockholm blodbad, Stockholms blodbad

Film rating

4.7
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Updated 24 January 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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