Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Ya podaryu tebe pobedu
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Ya podaryu tebe pobedu

Ya podaryu tebe pobedu

Ya podaryu tebe pobedu 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 23 April 2019
Budget $1,200,000
Also known as
Ya podaryu tebe pobedu, Я подарю тебе победу
Director
Arsen Agadzhanyan
Cast
Marat Basharov
Marat Basharov
Elgudzha Burduli
Tigran Agadzhanyan
Kristina Muradyan
Lyubava Greshnova
Lyubava Greshnova
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Ya podaryu tebe pobedu
The Heritage of Love 5.3
The Heritage of Love (2016)
Nevesta moego druga 4.0
Nevesta moego druga (2012)
Svani 7.2
Svani (2007)
Attack on Leningrad 6.8
Attack on Leningrad (2007)
Battalion 6.6
Battalion (2014)
72 Meters 6.8
72 Meters (2004)
Motsurave 7.1
Motsurave (1981)
The Sun of the Sleepless 8.5
The Sun of the Sleepless (1992)

Film rating

5.1
Rate 13 votes
5.2 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more