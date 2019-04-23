Menu
Ya podaryu tebe pobedu
Ya podaryu tebe pobedu
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
War
Drama
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
2019
World premiere
23 April 2019
Budget
$1,200,000
Also known as
Ya podaryu tebe pobedu, Я подарю тебе победу
Director
Arsen Agadzhanyan
Cast
Marat Basharov
Elgudzha Burduli
Tigran Agadzhanyan
Kristina Muradyan
Lyubava Greshnova
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.1
Rate
13
votes
5.2
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
