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Kinoafisha Films Chas nol

Chas nol

, 2005
Russia / Drama, War / 18+

Cast

Pavel Medvedev
Director Pavel Medvedev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 40 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 12 May 2005
Release date
12 May 2005 Russia 0+
12 May 2005 Kazakhstan
12 May 2005 Ukraine

Film rating

0.0
Rate 6 votes
Place in the rating
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