Guan Yu, legendary general of Three Kingdoms, invented new weapon - guandao halberd. His own guandao called "Green Dragon Crescent Blade" weighed 48 kg and was deadly menace for any enemy. During Lu Meng's invasion of Jing Province, the mighty Guan Yu was slain by Pan Zhang of Wu, and his famous weapon was snatched away. Guan Xing, Guan Yu's son, managed to survive the battle and he wants to avenge his father. He trains with all his might in order to retrieve father's blade. Two years later, Liu Bei intends to attack Wu. He assigned Guan Xing to be the leader of a small team, comprising of young generals. Their mission is to destroy Wu's water dam. As Guan Xing throws himself into danger, he realised that Wu had discovered their plot, turning the odds into their favour. In the end, Guan Xing encounters Pan Zhang, the killer of his father, and they begin to fight at the water dam. So, who will get the Green Dragon Crescent Blade in the end?

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