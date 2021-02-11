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Poster of Knights of Valour
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Knights of Valour
5.1

Knights of Valour

, 2021
Knights of Valour
China / Action, History, War / 18+
Poster of Knights of Valour
5.1

Synopsis

Guan Yu, legendary general of Three Kingdoms, invented new weapon - guandao halberd. His own guandao called "Green Dragon Crescent Blade" weighed 48 kg and was deadly menace for any enemy. During Lu Meng's invasion of Jing Province, the mighty Guan Yu was slain by Pan Zhang of Wu, and his famous weapon was snatched away. Guan Xing, Guan Yu's son, managed to survive the battle and he wants to avenge his father. He trains with all his might in order to retrieve father's blade. Two years later, Liu Bei intends to attack Wu. He assigned Guan Xing to be the leader of a small team, comprising of young generals. Their mission is to destroy Wu's water dam. As Guan Xing throws himself into danger, he realised that Wu had discovered their plot, turning the odds into their favour. In the end, Guan Xing encounters Pan Zhang, the killer of his father, and they begin to fight at the water dam. So, who will get the Green Dragon Crescent Blade in the end?

Cast

Kenny Kwan
Jin Song
Pan Zhang
Guan Zhibin
Guan Xing
Shuming Lu
Guan Yu
Lai Jiang
Fan Ling
Weizhou Liu
Zhou Cang
Naomen Eerdeni
Zhang Bao
Ruihan Ma
Lu Mao
Guogang Yuan
Master Lu
Director Yilin Dai, Chen Siming
Writer Wei Wang, Huajie Yang
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 11 February 2021
World premiere 11 February 2021
Release date
10 February 2022 South Korea 12
Also known as
Qinglong yan yue dao, Knights of Valour, Knights of Valor, Vahvad rüütlid, 삼국지 관운장: 청룡언월도, 青龙偃月刀, Рыцари доблести, 청룡언월도, Thanh Long Yến Nguyệt Đao, Green Dragon Crescent Blade, Клинок дракона, Qīnglongyanyuedāo, 靑龍偃月刀

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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