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Poster of Tigerland
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Tigerland
6.7

Tigerland

, 2000
Tigerland
USA, Germany / War, Drama / 18+
Poster of Tigerland
6.7

Synopsis

A group of recruits go through Advanced Infantry Training at Fort Polk, Louisiana's infamous Tigerland, last stop before Vietnam for tens of thousands of young men in 1971.

Cast

Colin Farrell
Colin Farrell
Pvt. Roland Bozz
Matthew Davies
Matthew Davies
Pvt. Jim Paxton
Clifton Collins Jr.
Clifton Collins Jr.
Pvt. Miter
Tom Guiry
Tom Guiry
Pvt. Cantwell
Matt Gerald
Matt Gerald
Shea Whigham
Shea Whigham
Pvt. Wilson
Russell Richardson
Pvt. Johnson
Nick Searcy
Nick Searcy
Capt. Saunders
Afemo Omilami
SFC Ezra Landers
James MacDonald
Staff Sgt. Thomas
Keith Ewell
Sgt. Oakes
Director Joel Schumacher
Writer Ross Klavan, Michael McGruther
Composer Nathan Larson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2000
Online premiere 25 May 2001
World premiere 13 September 2000
Release date
13 September 2000 Russia 18+
18 October 2001 Australia MA 15+
26 January 2001 Brazil
6 October 2000 Finland K-18
30 May 2001 France
24 May 2001 Germany
18 May 2001 Great Britain
26 October 2001 Italy
13 September 2000 Kazakhstan
6 October 2000 USA
13 September 2000 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $148,701
Production Regency Enterprises, Haft Entertainment, KirchMedia
Also known as
Tigerland, Camino de guerra, Zemlja tigrova, Kraina tygrysów, Rời Quân Ngũ, Tábor tigrov, Tábor tygrů, Tigerland - A Caminho da Guerra, Tigerland - O Teste Final, Tigerland: Cehennemin Ortasında, Tigerland: Ετοιμασία πολέμου, Tigrisek földjén, Tigrų šalis, Tiigrimaa, Земя на тигри, Країна тигрів, Страна тигров, टाइगरलैंड, タイガーランド, 猛虎島, 猛虎营

Film rating

6.7
Rate 12 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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