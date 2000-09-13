ProductionRegency Enterprises, Haft Entertainment, KirchMedia
Also known as
Tigerland, Camino de guerra, Zemlja tigrova, Kraina tygrysów, Rời Quân Ngũ, Tábor tigrov, Tábor tygrů, Tigerland - A Caminho da Guerra, Tigerland - O Teste Final, Tigerland: Cehennemin Ortasında, Tigerland: Ετοιμασία πολέμου, Tigrisek földjén, Tigrų šalis, Tiigrimaa, Земя на тигри, Країна тигрів, Страна тигров, टाइगरलैंड, タイガーランド, 猛虎島, 猛虎营
Film rating
6.7
Rate12 votes
6.9IMDb
Quotes
BozzCourage is when you're the only guy who knows how shit-scared you really are.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.