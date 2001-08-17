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5.7
Kinoafisha Films Holiday
5.7

Holiday

, 2001
Prazdnik
Russia / Drama, War / 18+
5.7

Cast

Aleksandr Baluev
Aleksandr Baluev
Yelisey
Sergey Batalov
Sergey Batalov
Uncle Sasha
Olga Blok-Mirimskaya
Aunt Tamara
Kseniya Kachalina
Kseniya Kachalina
Country Teacher
Aleksandr Korolyov
Genka
Masha Oamer
Nastya
Verner Oamer
Nikolai Pastukhov
Nikolai Pastukhov
Semyon Ivanovich
Mikhail Efremov
Mikhail Efremov
Dzyuba
Vadim Aleksandrov
Grandpa Kolya
Viktor Bortsov
Matchmaker
Director Garik Sukachyov
Writer Ivan Okhlobystin, Garik Sukachyov
Composer Pyotr Todorovskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2001
World premiere 17 August 2001
Release date
17 August 2001 Russia 12+
11 July 2005 Kazakhstan
11 July 2005 Ukraine
Production Kinostudiya Imeni M. Gorkogo, Studiya "38-42"
Also known as
Prazdnik, Pidupäev, Urodziny, Праздник

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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