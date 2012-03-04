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Poster of Into the White
6.4
Into the White - International trailer
Kinoafisha Films Into the White
6.4

Into the White

, 2012
Into the White
Sweden, Norway / History, Drama, War, Action / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Into the White
6.4
Into the White - International trailer
Into the White  International trailer

Synopsis

Norway, WWII: A group of British and German soldiers find themselves stranded in the wilderness after an aircraft battle. Finding shelter in the same cabin, they realize the only way to survive the winter is to place the rules of war aside.

Cast

Florian Lukas
Leutnant Horst Schopis
David Cross
David Cross
Rupert Grint
Rupert Grint
Gunner Robert Smith
Stig Henrik Hoff
Stig Henrik Hoff
Feldwebel Wolfgang Strunk
Morten Faldaas
Terje - Norwegian Ski Patrol
Kim Haugen
Løytnant Bjørn Gustavsen - Norwegian Ski Patrol
Lachlan Nieboer
Captain Charles P. Davenport
David Kross
David Kross
Obergefreiter Josef Schwartz
Knut Joner
Menig Harald Gustavsen - Norwegian Ski Patrol
Sondre Krogtoft Larsen
Kjell - Norwegian Ski Patrol
Director Petter Næss
Writer Ole Meldgaard, Dave Mango, Petter Næss
Composer Nils Petter Molvær
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Sweden / Norway
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 4 March 2012
Release date
25 April 2013 Russia Русский репортаж 12+
3 January 2013 Australia
25 April 2013 Belarus
11 April 2013 Brazil
28 August 2012 Denmark
14 February 2013 Estonia
30 January 2013 Germany
25 April 2013 Kazakhstan
19 July 2012 New Zealand
9 March 2012 Norway
25 September 2014 South Korea 15
12 July 2013 Spain
29 August 2012 Sweden
25 April 2013 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $712,216
Production Zentropa International Norway, Trollhättan Film, Eurimages
Also known as
Into the White, A fehér sivatagban, Beyazlar İçinde, Bijela pustolovina, Camarad, Comrade, Cross of Honour, Entre Inimigos, În mijlocul pustiului alb, Into the White - Prigionieri del ghiaccio, Kríž cti, Kříž cti, Perdidos en la nieve, Perduts a la neu, Pierduti in zapada, Prigionieri del ghiaccio, Śniegi wojny, Sniego kalejimas, Trong Lòng Tuyết Trắng, U belom plenu, U bilomu poloni, V byalata pustosh, Valge vangistus, Μεταξύ εχθρών, В белом плену, В бялата пустош, У білому полоні, У сніжному полоні, 歃血为盟, 雪野求生, 대공습, Perdidos en la nieve (2012)

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Into the White - International trailer
Into the White International trailer
Into the White - Featurette 1
Into the White Featurette 1
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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