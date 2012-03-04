Norway, WWII: A group of British and German soldiers find themselves stranded in the wilderness after an aircraft battle. Finding shelter in the same cabin, they realize the only way to survive the winter is to place the rules of war aside.
ProductionZentropa International Norway, Trollhättan Film, Eurimages
Also known as
Into the White, A fehér sivatagban, Beyazlar İçinde, Bijela pustolovina, Camarad, Comrade, Cross of Honour, Entre Inimigos, În mijlocul pustiului alb, Into the White - Prigionieri del ghiaccio, Kríž cti, Kříž cti, Perdidos en la nieve, Perduts a la neu, Pierduti in zapada, Prigionieri del ghiaccio, Śniegi wojny, Sniego kalejimas, Trong Lòng Tuyết Trắng, U belom plenu, U bilomu poloni, V byalata pustosh, Valge vangistus, Μεταξύ εχθρών, В белом плену, В бялата пустош, У білому полоні, У сніжному полоні, 歃血为盟, 雪野求生, 대공습, Perdidos en la nieve (2012)