Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Achrome
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Achrome
5.7

Achrome

, 2022
Achrome
Russia, Germany, Israel / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of Achrome
5.7

Synopsis

Achrome is an anti-war parable about a man and his vulnerability in the face of history. Maris, the film's protagonist, is the village idiot, brought up by his older brother. Following his brother, Maris leaves their peaceful village and joins the military. It is as if he enters a different world, the world of war. There he meets Leah, a young woman sentenced to death. Through her eyes, Maris is able to see himself. For Leah, and for all who will see his name in the archives in the future, Maris will remain a murderer, no matter whether he killed or not. All his features will be erased, all save one - his guilt. But surely, there must be a way to separate oneself from the archive? To get yourself back?

Cast

Georgiy Bergal
Maris
Klavdiya Korshunova
Klavdiya Korshunova
Leah
Andrey Krivenok
Savickis
Nadezhda Zelenova
Anna
Director Maria Ignatenko
Writer Konstantin Fam, Maria Ignatenko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia / Germany / Israel
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 27 January 2023
World premiere 26 January 2022
Production ANT!PODE Sales & Distribution, Ark Pictures, Legrain Productions
Also known as
Achrome, Pryzrachno-belyi, Värvitu, Призрачно-белый, Prizrachno-belyy, Огонь!, Fire!

Film rating

5.7
Rate 16 votes
5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 30 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more