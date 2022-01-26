Achrome is an anti-war parable about a man and his vulnerability in the face of history. Maris, the film's protagonist, is the village idiot, brought up by his older brother. Following his brother, Maris leaves their peaceful village and joins the military. It is as if he enters a different world, the world of war. There he meets Leah, a young woman sentenced to death. Through her eyes, Maris is able to see himself. For Leah, and for all who will see his name in the archives in the future, Maris will remain a murderer, no matter whether he killed or not. All his features will be erased, all save one - his guilt. But surely, there must be a way to separate oneself from the archive? To get yourself back?