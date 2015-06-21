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Poster of Zhan huo zhong de ba lei
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Zhan huo zhong de ba lei
6.3

Zhan huo zhong de ba lei

, 2015
Zhan huo zhong de ba lei
Russia / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of Zhan huo zhong de ba lei
6.3

Cast

Egor Koreshkov
Egor Koreshkov
Du Yuan
Chen Jin
Shuci Cao
Tianlai Hou
Shigeo Kobayashi
Zhibing Liu
Natalya Surkova
Natalya Surkova
Jun Wu
Director Yachun Dong, Nikita Mikhalkov
Writer Tian Hong
Composer Lei Lei
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 21 June 2015
Release date
21 August 2015 China
Production August 1st Film Studio, Beijing New Film Association, China Movie Channel
Also known as
Zhan huo zhong de ba lei, Ballet in the Flames of War, Balet v plameni voyny, Балет в пламени войны, 战火中的芭蕾, 天鹅, 黑土地上的最后一战

Film rating

6.3
Rate 15 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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