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7.1
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If Only Everyone
7.1
If Only Everyone
, 2012
Եթե բոլորը... / If Only Everyone
Armenia / Drama, War / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Posters
7.1
Synopsis
The story of friendship between an Armenian veteran of the Nagorno-Karabakh war and the daughter of one of his fallen comrades.
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Cast
Katya Chitova
Sasha
Mher Levonian
Dero
Karen Dzhangiryan
Father Grigor
Armine Poghosyan
Nune (Hoso's Wife)
Michael Poghosyan
Gurgen (Gugo)
Vahagn Simonyan
Hoso (Arj)
Yevgenia Mkrtumyan
Landlady
Rudolf Ghevondyan
Vardan
Karen Tsaturyan
Tsaturyan
Alyosha Asryan
Director
Nataliya Belyauskene
Writer
Michael Poghosyan
,
Theresa Varzhapetyan
Composer
Vahagn Hayrapetyan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Armenia
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
27 January 2012
Release date
27 January 2012
Armenia
Also known as
If Only Everyone, Esli Vse, Ete Bolory, Если все, 父辈足迹
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Updated 14 December 2023
Showtimes
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