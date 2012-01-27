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Poster of If Only Everyone
7.1
Kinoafisha Films If Only Everyone
7.1

If Only Everyone

, 2012
Եթե բոլորը... / If Only Everyone
Armenia / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of If Only Everyone
7.1

Synopsis

The story of friendship between an Armenian veteran of the Nagorno-Karabakh war and the daughter of one of his fallen comrades.

Cast

Katya Chitova
Sasha
Mher Levonian
Dero
Karen Dzhangiryan
Father Grigor
Armine Poghosyan
Nune (Hoso's Wife)
Michael Poghosyan
Michael Poghosyan
Gurgen (Gugo)
Vahagn Simonyan
Hoso (Arj)
Yevgenia Mkrtumyan
Landlady
Rudolf Ghevondyan
Vardan
Karen Tsaturyan
Tsaturyan
Alyosha Asryan
Director Nataliya Belyauskene
Writer Michael Poghosyan, Theresa Varzhapetyan
Composer Vahagn Hayrapetyan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Armenia
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 27 January 2012
Release date
27 January 2012 Armenia
Also known as
If Only Everyone, Esli Vse, Ete Bolory, Если все, 父辈足迹

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 14 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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