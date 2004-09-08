Adolf Hitler That was an order! Steiner's assault was an order! Who do you think you are to dare disobey an order I give? So this is what it has come to! The military has been lying to me. Everybody has been lying to me, even the SS! Our generals are just a bunch of contemptible, disloyal cowards.

General der Infanterie Wilhelm Burgdorf I can't permit you to insult the soldiers.

Adolf Hitler They are cowards, traitors and failures!

General der Infanterie Wilhelm Burgdorf My fuhrer, this is outrageous!