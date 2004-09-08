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Poster of Downfall
7.1
Downfall - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Downfall
7.1

Downfall

, 2004
Der Untergang
Germany, Italy, Austria / War, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Downfall
7.1
Downfall - Trailer
Downfall  Trailer

Cast

Bruno Ganz
Bruno Ganz
Adolf Hitler
Alexandra Maria Lara
Alexandra Maria Lara
Traudl Junge
Ulrich Matthes
Ulrich Matthes
Joseph Goebbels
Christian Berkel
Christian Berkel
Prof. Ernst-Günther Schenck
Matthias Habich
Matthias Habich
Prof. Werner Haase
Thomas Kretschmann
Thomas Kretschmann
Hermann Fegelein
Michael Mendl
General Weidling
André Hennicke
André Hennicke
Birgit Minichmayr
Birgit Minichmayr
Christian Redl
Heino Ferch
Albert Speer
Corinna Harfouch
Magda Goebbels
Director Oliver Hirschbiegel
Writer Bernd Eichinger, Joachim Fest, Traudl Junge, Melissa Müller
Composer Stephan Zacharias
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Italy / Austria
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 8 September 2004
Release date
6 July 2005 Russia Централ Партнершип 16+
2 June 2005 Argentina
21 April 2005 Australia
17 September 2004 Austria
6 July 2005 Belarus
12 January 2005 Belgium
6 May 2005 Brazil
9 September 2005 Bulgaria
5 August 2005 Colombia
24 March 2005 Croatia
31 March 2005 Czechia
11 March 2005 Denmark
12 April 2006 Egypt
29 April 2005 Estonia
28 January 2005 Finland
5 January 2005 France
16 September 2004 Germany
1 April 2005 Great Britain
18 March 2005 Greece
17 March 2005 Hong Kong
20 January 2005 Hungary
4 July 2006 India
1 April 2005 Ireland
19 May 2005 Israel
29 April 2005 Italy
9 July 2005 Japan
6 July 2005 Kazakhstan
4 January 2006 Kuwait
29 April 2005 Latvia
6 May 2005 Lithuania
4 November 2004 Netherlands
4 February 2005 Norway
20 January 2006 Panama
5 November 2004 Poland
21 April 2005 Portugal
10 June 2005 Romania
31 March 2005 Slovakia
7 April 2005 Slovenia
13 June 2013 South Korea
18 February 2005 Spain
25 February 2005 Sweden
29 April 2005 Switzerland
25 March 2005 Turkey
8 April 2005 USA
6 July 2005 Ukraine
17 February 2006 Venezuela
MPAA R
Budget €13,500,000
Worldwide Gross $92,181,574
Production Constantin Film, Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR), Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR)
Also known as
Der Untergang, Downfall, La caída, Бункер, Bunker, La chute, A bukás - Hitler utolsó napjai, A Queda: Hitler e o Fim do Terceiro Reich, A Queda! As Últimas Horas de Hitler, Allakäik, Căderea, Căderea lui Hitler, Çöküş, Decăderea, Decăderea lui Hitler, Declinul, Declinul lui Hitler, Der Untergang - Det tredje rikets siste dager, Der Untergang (3 disc Special Extended Edition), El hundimiento, Ha'nefila, Hitler: Konačni pad, Hitorâ: Saigo no 12nichi kan, I ptosi, L'enfonsament, La caduta - Gli ultimi giorni di Hitler, La caída - Los últimos días de Hitler, Ngày Tàn Của Hitler, Pád Tretej ríše, Pád Třetí říše, Perikato, Propad, Sakāve, Trečiojo Reicho žlugimas, Ultimele zile ale lui Hitler, Undergången, Undergången - Hitler och Tredje rikets fall, Upadek, Η πτώση, Крахът на Третия Райх, Хитлер, последњи дани, ヒトラー 最期の12日間, 帝国的毁灭, 帝國毀滅, 몰락 - 히틀러와 제3제국의 종말

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
8.2 IMDb
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Updated 18 December 2023

Film Trailers

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Downfall - Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack Downfall

Quotes

Adolf Hitler That was an order! Steiner's assault was an order! Who do you think you are to dare disobey an order I give? So this is what it has come to! The military has been lying to me. Everybody has been lying to me, even the SS! Our generals are just a bunch of contemptible, disloyal cowards.
General der Infanterie Wilhelm Burgdorf I can't permit you to insult the soldiers.
Adolf Hitler They are cowards, traitors and failures!
General der Infanterie Wilhelm Burgdorf My fuhrer, this is outrageous!
Adolf Hitler Our generals are the scum of the German people! Not a shred of honour! They call themselves generals. Years at military academy just to learn how to hold a knife and fork! For years, the military has hindered my plans! They've put every kind of obstacle in my way! What I should have done... was liquidate all the high-ranking officers, as Stalin did!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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