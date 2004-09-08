Der Untergang, Downfall, La caída, Бункер, Bunker, La chute, A bukás - Hitler utolsó napjai, A Queda: Hitler e o Fim do Terceiro Reich, A Queda! As Últimas Horas de Hitler, Allakäik, Căderea, Căderea lui Hitler, Çöküş, Decăderea, Decăderea lui Hitler, Declinul, Declinul lui Hitler, Der Untergang - Det tredje rikets siste dager, Der Untergang (3 disc Special Extended Edition), El hundimiento, Ha'nefila, Hitler: Konačni pad, Hitorâ: Saigo no 12nichi kan, I ptosi, L'enfonsament, La caduta - Gli ultimi giorni di Hitler, La caída - Los últimos días de Hitler, Ngày Tàn Của Hitler, Pád Tretej ríše, Pád Třetí říše, Perikato, Propad, Sakāve, Trečiojo Reicho žlugimas, Ultimele zile ale lui Hitler, Undergången, Undergången - Hitler och Tredje rikets fall, Upadek, Η πτώση, Крахът на Третия Райх, Хитлер, последњи дани, ヒトラー 最期の12日間, 帝国的毁灭, 帝國毀滅, 몰락 - 히틀러와 제3제국의 종말
Adolf HitlerThat was an order! Steiner's assault was an order! Who do you think you are to dare disobey an order I give? So this is what it has come to! The military has been lying to me. Everybody has been lying to me, even the SS! Our generals are just a bunch of contemptible, disloyal cowards.
General der Infanterie Wilhelm BurgdorfI can't permit you to insult the soldiers.
Adolf HitlerThey are cowards, traitors and failures!
General der Infanterie Wilhelm BurgdorfMy fuhrer, this is outrageous!
Adolf HitlerOur generals are the scum of the German people! Not a shred of honour! They call themselves generals. Years at military academy just to learn how to hold a knife and fork! For years, the military has hindered my plans! They've put every kind of obstacle in my way! What I should have done... was liquidate all the high-ranking officers, as Stalin did!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.