ProductionDreamworks Pictures, Warner Bros., Amblin Entertainment
Also known as
Flags of Our Fathers, La conquista del honor, Mémoires de nos pères, A Conquista da Honra, A dicsőség zászlaja, Atalarımızın Bayrakları, Banderas de nuestros padres, Banderes dels nostres pares, Chichioya tachi no seijo-ki, Flags of Our Fathers - As Bandeiras dos Nossos Pais, Giborei ha'degel, Isiemme liput, Meie isade lipud, Mūsu tēvu karogi, Musu tevu veliavos, Ngọn Cờ Cha Ông, Oi simaies ton progonon mas, Steaguri pline de glorie, Sztandar chwały, Våra fäders fanor, Vlajky nasich otcu, Zastave naših očetov, Zastave naših očeva, Zástavy nasich otcov, Οι σημαίες των προγόνων μας, Заставе наших очева, Знамената на бащите ни, Прапори наших батьків, Флаги наших отцов, 父親たちの星条旗, 硫磺島的英雄們, 아버지의 깃발, Iwo Jima - Flags of Our Fathers, Mémoire de nos pères 1, À la mémoire de nos pères, 父辈的旗帜
James BradleyI finally came to the conclusion that he maybe he was right. Maybe there's no such thing as heroes. Maybe there are just people like my dad. I finally came to understand why they were so uncomfortable being called heroes. Heroes are something we create, something we need. It's a way for us to understand what's almost incomprehensible, how people could sacrifice so much for us, but for my dad and these men, the risks they took, the wounds they suffered, they did that for their buddies. They may have fought for their country but they died for their friends. For the man in front, for the man beside him, and if we wish to truly honor these men we should remember them the way they really were, the way my dad remembered them.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.