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Poster of Flags of our Fathers
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Flags of our Fathers
7.4

Flags of our Fathers

, 2006
Flags of Our Fathers
USA / War, Drama, Action / 18+
Poster of Flags of our Fathers
7.4

Synopsis

The life stories of the six men who raised the flag at the Battle of Iwo Jima, a turning point in World War II.

Cast

Ryan Phillippe
Ryan Phillippe
John "Doc" Bradley
Jesse Bradford
Jesse Bradford
Rene Gagnon
Ken Watanabe
Ken Watanabe
Barry Pepper
Barry Pepper
Mike Strank
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Hank Hansen
Jamie Bell
Jamie Bell
Ralph "Iggy" Ignatowski
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick
Colonel Chandler Johnson
Joe Michael Burke
Beth Grant
Beth Grant
David Patrick Kelly
David Patrick Kelly
Judith Ivey
Paul Calderón
Director Clint Eastwood
Writer Paul Haggis, William Broyles Jr., James Bradley, Ron Powers
Composer Clint Eastwood
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 12 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 23 February 2007
World premiere 9 October 2006
Release date
1 March 2007 Russia КароПрокат 16+
25 January 2007 Argentina
2 November 2006 Australia
1 March 2007 Belarus
18 October 2006 Belgium 18
18 October 2006 Brazil
23 February 2007 Bulgaria
20 October 2006 Canada
23 September 2007 Czechia
1 December 2006 Denmark
7 March 2007 Egypt
30 March 2007 Estonia
1 December 2006 Finland
25 October 2006 France
18 January 2007 Germany
22 December 2006 Great Britain
6 November 2006 Greece
11 January 2007 Hong Kong
15 March 2007 Hungary 18
26 December 2006 Iceland
22 December 2006 Ireland
8 February 2007 Israel
10 November 2006 Italy
28 October 2006 Japan
1 March 2007 Kazakhstan
17 January 2007 Kuwait
9 March 2007 Latvia
26 January 2007 Mexico
30 November 2006 Netherlands
2 November 2006 New Zealand
26 December 2006 Norway
26 January 2007 Panama
23 February 2007 Poland 18
28 December 2006 Portugal
15 February 2007 Qatar
16 March 2007 Romania
30 November 2006 Singapore
15 March 2007 Slovakia
15 February 2007 South Korea 15
3 January 2007 Spain
27 June 2007 Sweden
10 November 2006 Switzerland
3 November 2006 Taiwan 輔12
8 December 2006 Turkey
19 October 2006 USA
1 March 2007 Ukraine
26 January 2007 Uruguay
26 January 2007 Venezuela
MPAA R
Budget $90,000,000
Worldwide Gross $65,900,249
Production Dreamworks Pictures, Warner Bros., Amblin Entertainment
Also known as
Flags of Our Fathers, La conquista del honor, Mémoires de nos pères, A Conquista da Honra, A dicsőség zászlaja, Atalarımızın Bayrakları, Banderas de nuestros padres, Banderes dels nostres pares, Chichioya tachi no seijo-ki, Flags of Our Fathers - As Bandeiras dos Nossos Pais, Giborei ha'degel, Isiemme liput, Meie isade lipud, Mūsu tēvu karogi, Musu tevu veliavos, Ngọn Cờ Cha Ông, Oi simaies ton progonon mas, Steaguri pline de glorie, Sztandar chwały, Våra fäders fanor, Vlajky nasich otcu, Zastave naših očetov, Zastave naših očeva, Zástavy nasich otcov, Οι σημαίες των προγόνων μας, Заставе наших очева, Знамената на бащите ни, Прапори наших батьків, Флаги наших отцов, 父親たちの星条旗, 硫磺島的英雄們, 아버지의 깃발, Iwo Jima - Flags of Our Fathers, Mémoire de nos pères 1, À la mémoire de nos pères, 父辈的旗帜

Film rating

7.4
Rate 13 votes
7.1 IMDb
Write review
Updated 11 June 2024
Listen to the
soundtrack Flags of our Fathers

Quotes

[last lines]
James Bradley I finally came to the conclusion that he maybe he was right. Maybe there's no such thing as heroes. Maybe there are just people like my dad. I finally came to understand why they were so uncomfortable being called heroes. Heroes are something we create, something we need. It's a way for us to understand what's almost incomprehensible, how people could sacrifice so much for us, but for my dad and these men, the risks they took, the wounds they suffered, they did that for their buddies. They may have fought for their country but they died for their friends. For the man in front, for the man beside him, and if we wish to truly honor these men we should remember them the way they really were, the way my dad remembered them.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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