Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of He Was a Real Trumpeter
6.6
Kinoafisha Films He Was a Real Trumpeter
6.6

He Was a Real Trumpeter

, 1973
He Was a Real Trumpeter
USSR / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of He Was a Real Trumpeter
6.6

Cast

Evaldas Mikaliunas
Kotya Mgebrov-Chekan
Valentin Nikulin
Valentin Nikulin
Kotya's Father
Oleg Korchikov
Oleg Korchikov
Yashechkin
Oleg Chayka
Ikar
Aleksey Krivchenya
Stepan Parkhomenko
Andrey Vertogradov
Viktor
Mikhail Abramov
Pyotr Vishnevsky
Pilot
Vladimir Volchik
Conductor
Natalya Gushchina
Artist Dina
Director Konstantin Bromberg
Writer Yuriy Yakovlev
Composer Isaac Schwarts
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 7 minutes
Production year 1973
Production Ekran
Also known as
Byl nastoyashchim trubachom, Er war ein echter Trompeter, He Was a Real Trumpeter, Был настоящим трубачом

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more