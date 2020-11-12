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6.6
Kinoafisha
Films
He Was a Real Trumpeter
6.6
He Was a Real Trumpeter
, 1973
He Was a Real Trumpeter
USSR / Drama, War / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.6
Cast
Evaldas Mikaliunas
Kotya Mgebrov-Chekan
Valentin Nikulin
Kotya's Father
Oleg Korchikov
Yashechkin
Oleg Chayka
Ikar
Aleksey Krivchenya
Stepan Parkhomenko
Andrey Vertogradov
Viktor
Mikhail Abramov
Pyotr Vishnevsky
Pilot
Vladimir Volchik
Conductor
Natalya Gushchina
Artist Dina
Director
Konstantin Bromberg
Writer
Yuriy Yakovlev
Composer
Isaac Schwarts
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 7 minutes
Production year
1973
Production
Ekran
Also known as
Byl nastoyashchim trubachom, Er war ein echter Trompeter, He Was a Real Trumpeter, Был настоящим трубачом
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Stills
Showtimes
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