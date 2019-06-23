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Poster of The Painted Bird
7.4
Kinoafisha Films The Painted Bird
7.4

The Painted Bird

, 2019
The Painted Bird
Czechia, Ukraine, Slovakia / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of The Painted Bird
7.4

Cast

Udo Kier
Udo Kier
Miller
Petr Kotlar
Joska
Stellan Skarsgard
Stellan Skarsgard
Julian Sands
Julian Sands
Harvey Keitel
Harvey Keitel
Nina Sunevic
Marta
Alla Sokolova
Olga
Stanislav Bilyi
Villager
Ostap Dziadek
Peasant
Zdenek Pecha
Labourer
Michaela Dolezalová
Miller's wife
Lech Dyblik
Lekh
Director Václav Marhoul
Writer Jerzy Kosinski, Václav Marhoul, Tom Abrams, Ludek Hudec
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia / Ukraine / Slovakia
Runtime 2 hours 49 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 23 June 2019
World premiere 23 June 2019
Release date
14 August 2020 Canada
12 September 2019 Czechia
19 November 2020 Denmark
6 November 2020 Finland
9 September 2021 Germany
27 March 2020 Great Britain
5 March 2020 Greece
2 April 2021 Hong Kong III
9 October 2020 Japan R15+
12 September 2019 Netherlands 18
12 September 2019 Norway 15
19 September 2019 Slovakia
26 March 2020 South Korea
4 September 2020 Sweden
30 October 2020 Taiwan
10 December 2020 Ukraine
Budget 175,000,000 CZK
Worldwide Gross $659,535
Production Silver Screen, Ceská Televize, PubRes
Also known as
Nabarvené ptáce, The Painted Bird, El pájaro pintado, L'oiseau bariolé, Boyalı Kuş, Dažytas paukštis, Festett madár, Kirjava lintu - the painted bird, Malowany ptak, Nabarvené ptáče, O Pássaro Pintado, Painted Bird, Pasărea pictată, Pomaľované vtáča, The Painted Bird - Der bemalte Vogel, Värvitud lind, Το βαμμένο πουλί, Боядисаната птица, Пофарбоване пташеня, Раскрашенная птица, Розфарбований птах, ペインテッド・バード, 異端の鳥, 異端鳥, 色鳥, The Painted Bird – Der bemalte Vogel, Kirjava lintu

Film rating

7.4
Rate 14 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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