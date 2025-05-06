6.4Pamyat
Pamyat, 1970
USSR / Documentary, War / 18+
Director Grigoriy Chukhray
Writer Grigoriy Chukhray
Composer Mikhail Ziv
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 1970
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Pamyat, Emlékezés, I mnimi, Memory, Muisto, Память
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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